Three escape from Lebanon house fire

A fire broke out in a Lebanon house around 9:05 a.m. Friday, March 11, forcing a man, woman and a small child to escape from a second story window.

According to the Lebanon Fire District Facebook page, the house, 1107 Williams St., was engulfed in flames and fully involved when they arrived at the scene. According to Fire Marshal and Division Chief Jason Bolen, the man inside the house went downstairs to investigate why the smoke alarms were going off when he noticed a fire around a wood stove. Bolen said because the fire was near the front door, the family decided to evacuate through a second story window.

No injuries were reported, but Bolen said the family's dog is presumed dead.

Williams Street was closed between Elmore and Oak streets while crews worked to put out the fire.

Bolen said the house is a total loss. He added that although there are some indicators as to what caused the fire, no investigation has been conducted yet, and it wasn't safe to have firefighters inside the building due to the instability of the structure.

"Working smoke alarms save lives," Bolen said. "With Daylight saving time coming up, it's a great time to check those batteries."

This story is developing. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0