Three deaths in Benton, Linn counties added to state's COVID-19 toll

Linn County had two new deaths attributed to COVID-19 and 50 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the disease in the Oregon Health Authority’s latest daily report on Monday.
Benton County also had a new death plus 19 additional cases.
The state’s new daily numbers were 12 deaths, for a cumulative total of 1,045, and 1,331 new cases, for a total of 85,788.
Linn County now has 1,812 total cases, an average of 1,431.9 cases per 100,000 residents, and 26 deaths. The county’s two latest COVID-19 fatalities were a 93-year-old woman and a 77-year-old woman. The presence of underlying conditions for both was being confirmed, OHA reported.
Benton County has 918 cumulative cases, a rate of 972.9 cases per 100,000 residents, and eight deaths. Monday’s reported death was an 86-year-old man with underlying conditions.
Outside Benton and Linn counties, Oregon’s new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday were in the following counties: Baker (5), Clackamas (134), Columbia (7), Coos (9), Crook (6), Curry (8), Deschutes (66), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Harney (3), Hood River (3), Jackson (21), Jefferson (44), Josephine (21), Lane (78), Lincoln (17), Malheur (11), Marion (165), Multnomah (330), Polk (24), Umatilla (15), Union (7), Wasco (16), Washington (225) and Yamhill (35).
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the state increased by 19 to 565 on Monday. The number of those in intensive care unit beds rose by seven to 120.
According to OHA, the 20 to 29 age group continues to have the largest percentage of the state’s cases at 21.4%, followed by 30 to 39 (17.8%), 40 to 49 (15.7%) and 50 to 59 (12.7%).
Females have made up 51.5% of cases and males 47.8%. The sex of the remaining 0.7% of cases was unavailable.
OHA reports 5.8% of those who have tested positive have been hospitalized and 68.0% have not. The remaining 26.2% was not available.
The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday morning 174,387 new cases (14,636,914 cumulative) of COVID-19 and 1,118 new deaths (281,253) were reported in the United States in the previous 24 hours.
