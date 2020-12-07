Three deaths in Benton, Linn counties added to state's COVID-19 toll

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the state increased by 19 to 565 on Monday. The number of those in intensive care unit beds rose by seven to 120.

According to OHA, the 20 to 29 age group continues to have the largest percentage of the state’s cases at 21.4%, followed by 30 to 39 (17.8%), 40 to 49 (15.7%) and 50 to 59 (12.7%).

Females have made up 51.5% of cases and males 47.8%. The sex of the remaining 0.7% of cases was unavailable.

OHA reports 5.8% of those who have tested positive have been hospitalized and 68.0% have not. The remaining 26.2% was not available.

The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday morning 174,387 new cases (14,636,914 cumulative) of COVID-19 and 1,118 new deaths (281,253) were reported in the United States in the previous 24 hours.