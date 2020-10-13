Three challengers for Nearman In HD 23

“I am not pursuing this campaign to pursue politics. I am pursuing this campaign to fix things, so all items are on the table, regardless of whether they are political hot potatoes or not. If 2020 isn’t the year for that type of courage, I don’t know what is.”

Polikoff, a retired electrical engineer who has served on the Corvallis Rural Fire Protection District Board, is making his third run in the district. His high vote total was 7.88% in 2012, when Jim Thompson earned his third term.

“My biggest concern is that all Oregonians have affordable, accessible, equitable health care,” he said. “That is why I support a publicly financed health care system that covers all residents from cradle to grave. The COVID pandemic has made an already bad problem worse. Almost every other developed country guarantees health care for its citizens. Since our federal government refuses to address the problem, it's up to the states to get it done.”

Other priorities for Polikoff are campaign finance reform, a Green New Deal and state adoption of the ranked choice voting system approved by Benton County.