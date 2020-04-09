Thousands of mid-valley jobs lost in three weeks due to coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Job losses remained at staggering levels in the mid-Willamette Valley due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to data released by the Oregon Employment Department on Thursday.

Linn County had 1,558 unemployment claims processed for the week of March 29, bringing its total to 3,293 in the last three weeks.

Benton County had 894 unemployment claims processed for the week of March 29, and it now has 1,859 claims processed since March 15.

The state has only processed about 46 percent of its claims received, however, so the job losses for the mid-Willamette Valley are likely much higher, said Patrick O’Connor, regional economist with the Oregon Employment Department.

Before the coronavirus impacted the mid-valley, during the week of March 8, the Oregon Employment Department had 144 claims for Linn County and 48 for Benton County.

Oregon has received 269,900 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the last three weeks, or about 13.4 percent of all jobs in the state.

In comparison, during the Great Recession roughly a decade ago, net job losses stood at 147,800.