Nearly 8,000 homes and businesses are without power Wednesday, July 5 in Lebanon after a flock of birds flew into a substation.

Four circuits were damaged when a flock of starlings flew into the equipment, according to a spokesperson for Pacific Power.

It isn't a common occurrence, but during migratory seasons birds will fly into the equipment or squirrels will go inside, Pacific Power's Tiffany Erickson said.

The first report of the outage came in at 6:48 a.m., and 7,710 customers are effected, most in South Lebanon, Erickson said.

Resident Logan Simpson woke up and noticed his fan was off, then he tried to turn on the light switch. That's when he realized his whole place was without power.

When he took to Facebook, he wasn’t the only one.

“It’s been a little boring of a morning,” Simpson said. “It took a little while to find something to eat that didn’t require cooking."

Wednesday's high is forecasted to be 98 degrees. Without power, some are concerned about how they will keep cool.

“It’s the hottest day of the week, and many people have animals and and no where to put them with air conditioning,” Brooke Huffman said.

Huffman had her roommate take her dog to her family in Scio while she was working during the day. But not everyone has the ability to do that, she said.

Power is expected to be restored before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday July 5, according to Pacific Power.