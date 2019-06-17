Thor Armory moved from Brownsville to a much larger Albany storefront in late April, and that’s allowed the gun shop to carry more inventory and regularly hold concealed handgun license classes, youth firearm safety instruction and more, said owner Josh Thorstad.
“Our store there (in Brownsville) was only 800 square feet. This is 3,200 square feet,” added Thorstad, a Sweet Home resident.
Plus, Albany is a better location as it has much more traffic and is centrally located in the mid-Willamette Valley. Linn and Benton counties have few remaining independent gun shops, he said.
“I saw this location became open and I champed at the bit,” Thorstad said.
Thor Armory buys, sells and trades firearms, and also sells on consignment.
The shop offers new, used and vintage pistols and rifles, its own line of Thor Targets, ammunition, accessories and more.
Thor Armory also will custom build AR-15s for clients, which is a major draw. Thorstad does four or five custom builds each week, he said.
Firearm transfers can be facilitated at the business, or online orders can be shipped to Thor Armory, with a $40 paperwork fee for background checks, Thorstad said.
A grand opening for the business is scheduled for Saturday, June 29, and about a dozen firearm-related companies will have booths, including manufacturer Aero Precision.
A Glock pistol and an AR-15 rifle will be given away in a raffle. Customers must be 18 years old to be eligible for the AR-15 giveaway and 21 to be eligible for the Glock.
Thor Armory is an offshoot of Thor Targets, a high-quality target company that Thorstad started five years ago. He enjoyed hunting and shooting, but couldn’t find any targets that met his requirements.
He started selling guns three years ago, and opened up his shop in Brownsville in May 2018.
Thorstad said that females young and old are regularly taking firearms instruction and buying everything from small pistols that can fit in a purse to large rifles from Thor Armory.
“Women are the only ones keeping the firearms industry alive,” he said. “I think it’s the environment, the way things are going. They just don’t feel safe,” Thorstad said.
Thor Targets, 1530 Ninth Ave. SE, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information on Thor Armory or Thor Targets, call 541-497-2149, or go to the businesses’ Facebook page or thortargetsllc.com.