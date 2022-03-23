 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This transportation option in the Willamette Valley has gone down in price

Albany Station-Train Tracks-Train- GB (copy)

The Albany Amtrak Station serves as the stop for the POINT Cascades Bus Route.

 Mid-Valley Media (File 2016)

The POINT’s Willamette Valley bus route, which offers transportation between Eugene and Portland, with stops in Albany, Salem, Woodburn and Tualatin, has reduced its ticket prices by 15%.

This is a savings of up to $4 per trip with fares now as low as $19 for one-way travel between Portland and Eugene, and $11 for travel between Salem and Portland.

Called the Cascades Route, the Willamette Valley service is one of four routes operating across the state that make up the POINT intercity bus service, managed by the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Public Transportation Division.

The Cascades Route operates four trips per day in each direction. POINT buses offer free Wi-Fi, USB charging ports, wheelchair accessibility, and space for luggage and bikes.

The fare reduction applies only to the POINT’s Cascades Route. Cascades Route tickets are sold by Amtrak and are available online, by phone or at every train station in Oregon and any Amtrak station nationwide. For more information, visit oregon-point.com.

