'This summer, everybody wants to go to camp': Mid-valley slots fill up fast

Registration is closed now, she said. "The parents who signed their kids up signed up very quickly."

In Albany, Misha Lind, the recreation coordinator for Family Programs at Albany Parks & Recreation, said a few spaces are still open in the "Junior Explorers" camp for elementary ages.

"We started out with 25 spaces in those camps and expanded them to 60 at this point," she said. "There is definitely a lot of interest in those. They've been super popular."

Lind said part of the reason for the extra popularity might be that Greater Albany Public Schools gave the camp program a grant for scholarship for all GAPS students to attend camp for free."That's been super exciting," she said. "People didn't believe us when we told them."

Like Corvallis, Albany ran camps last summer, but also under much stricter provisions. Camps had spaces for 30 attendees total between two groups and didn't usually fill up each week.

"It definitely seems like people are more comfortable this summer," she said. "People are excited about something to do."

Attendance has changed but precautions haven't, Lind said. Masks are still worn inside, COVID checks take place at check-in and there's plenty of handwashing and sanitizing of spaces.

"We plan activities that are going to facilitate distancing," she said. "You're not going to see us playing tag this summer."