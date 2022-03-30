This is Benton County's plan to offer more mental health services

Benton County’s proposed new crisis center would give those experiencing mental health crises better help than what they might get from jail or the emergency department.

The crisis center is one aspect of Benton County's so-called Justice System Improvement Plan that also would include a new correctional facility, courthouse, sheriff’s office and emergency operations center.

As it stands, the county has two choices for those in crisis: outpatient behavioral health services and in-patient hospital care. The crisis center would be a step between. County officials hope to see construction, which is expected to take 10 months, begin in late winter or early spring.

Among others, the facility would serve those who are known to have psychiatric conditions and need stabilizing, and also those who’ve had multiple interactions with law enforcement or emergency responders to which a mental health issue is suspected of contributing, according to Danielle Brown, the county’s behavioral health deputy director.

“It’s really designed for anyone who needs a break from stressors, to be connected to services and support,” Brown said. “It really will have a ‘no-wrong-door’ approach to entry where we’re just supporting adult individuals who are having behavioral health crises for any number of reasons.”

Another source for a fair amount of referrals would be the counselor of the day at county behavioral health, Brown said. Currently there is walk-in access for those seeking immediate help and mobile crisis services, whose referrals add to what comes from hospitals and community organizations.

“We’re really wanting it to have a wide-open door for anybody that needs the services,” she said.

The justice center's project manager, Nick Kurth, said the crisis center is a critical component in the revamped approach for how local law enforcement responds to mental health calls.

“I would say the need in the community is extreme,” Kurth said. “It’s not something we can afford to wait several years to have. It’s a need right now in the same way that correctional facility beds are a need right now.”

Kurth said the crisis center has $7.7 million in funding, which consultants said is sufficient for an 8,000-square-foot crisis center. He said Phase 1 of the project won’t rely on a bond measure of up to $100 million the county plans to float for most of the justice system improvements, though the bond may include some funding for Phase 2 work.

The state legislature has appropriated $5 million for the crisis center. U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio and Oregon Rep. Dan Rayfield played key roles in the financing: Rayfield helped secure $1.25 million in state American Rescue Plan Act funds, designed to deal with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, with DeFazio helping add another $1 million from a federal appropriations bill.

The main focus of the center would be to keep people safe, Brown said. That could mean coordinating with primary care providers or mental health professionals to find out if medication isn’t being taken. Or it could mean connecting people to the services they need and aren’t getting.

The facility won’t be a “secure site” like a jail — people won’t be held there but rather will be allowed to stay voluntarily, according to Brown. She said county officials consciously decided against it because Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis has secure in-patient capacity.

There would be two sections to the crisis center: The “chairs,” as Brown called it, would be a recovery area for those needing 23 hours or less of care; an area with private overnight beds would be for those who need up to 30 days to stabilize their conditions.

“In Benton County we have one psychiatric respite bed that’s embedded in one of our residential treatment facilities to provide services to our entire county,” she said. “One bed. It’s not even close to enough.”

Brown said the value of a local option for those in crisis includes providing a continuum of care while keeping people near their support networks and out of locked-in facilities. She said there is a wealth of research that says putting people unnecessarily into secured settings is counter-therapeutic.

“There are always going to be people that need secure settings,” she said. “Having an alternative for people who need care, but not secure care, is what we’re really trying to develop because right now we don’t have that.”

Benton County officials initially planned to use a county building that formerly housed the Board of Commissioners at 205 NW Fifth St. in downtown Corvallis for the crisis center. But prohibitive remodeling estimates led commissioners to choose a new, less-costly building site on Northwest Van Buren Avenue between Northwest Fourth and Fifth streets.

“I’m very pleased that the commissioners made the decision to keep it downtown for accessibility for our community,” Brown said.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.