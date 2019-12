Third suspect in Albany break-in convicted of burglary, but acquitted on robbery charge

An Albany man was convicted of first-degree burglary but acquitted on a charge of first-degree robbery during a bench trial in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Ronald Allen McLaughlin, 49, is set to be sentenced by Judge DeAnn Novotny on Dec. 27, according to Oregon’s online court database.

McLaughlin opted to have Novotny consider his case during a one-day trial rather than a 12-member jury.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two other men have already been sentenced in connection to the case. The burglary occurred shortly after midnight on Feb. 2 in the 1000 block of 18th Avenue Southeast in Albany, and a resident was shot through the neck during the break-in.

The man who pulled the trigger, Christopher Anderson, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison after pleading no contest to a charge of first-degree assault as part of a negotiated settlement.

Duane Strader, who served as the lookout for the other criminals, was sentenced to nearly two years in prison after pleading no contest to a charge of attempted first-degree burglary as part of a plea deal.

Kyle Odegard

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0