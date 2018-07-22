I'm just back from the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association's annual summer convention, at which the state's journalists have gathered for the past 131 years to recuperate, commiserate and celebrate.
It's also the event at which ONPA announces the winners of the annual Better Newspaper Contest, and this year, the Democrat-Herald, the Gazette-Times and the Philomath Express have reason to celebrate: Our newspapers collected 15 awards, including five first-place citations, for our work in 2017.
This year's contest was judged by members of the Montana Newspaper Association; ONPA members returned the favor by judging the Montana contest, and it's always fun to see the best work being done by journalists in other states.
Here's the list of mid-valley winners this year. (The D-H and the G-T compete in different circulation categories, which is why we can have two first-place winners for lifestyle coverage.)
• Jennifer Moody of the D-H won first place in the lifestyle category for a profile of a Lebanon woman who came to the United States as part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
• Bennett Hall of the Gazette-Times, working with photographers Andy Cripe and Anibal Ortiz, won the other first place award for lifestyle coverage for his story about Court Nicholas, the first person in Benton County to be declared gender-neutral.
• Hall won first place in the personality feature category for his story about Leonard Higgins, the "valve turner" who faced jail time for his role in temporarily stopping operations of an oil pipeline in Montana.
• Hall won another first-place award in the enterprise reporting category, for a detailed report about how former used-car dealer Shannon Jones defrauded customers.
• The G-T's Lillian Schrock, working with photographer Cripe, won a first-place award in the general feature category for a report about the aftermath of a brutal stabbing incident in Corvallis.
The papers collected five second-place awards and five third-place citations. Here's the rundown on those:
• The D-H's Alex Paul won a second-place award in personality profiles for a story about Winnie Barron, the Brownsville woman who founded the Makindu Children's Program, which has served thousands of poverty-stricken children in Kenya.
• The G-T's James Day won a second-place award in the sports story category for a feature recounting the "Giant Killers," the Oregon State University football team that upset the University of Southern California team featuring running back O.J. Simpson.
• The newspapers' photographers, working together, won a second-place award in the photo essay category for coverage of the 2017 eclipse.
• Video producer Jessica Habjan won a second-place award for her coverage of the annual Mudfest near Sweet Home.
• Photographer Ortiz won a second-place award in sports photography for a memorable shot showing a foul tip taking off a chunk of Steven Kwan's batting helmet during a college baseball game.
• The D-H's Mark Ylen won a third-place award in sports photography for another shot from an OSU baseball game, showing two opposing players trying (and failing) to catch a foul pop-up. (No, not THAT foul ball; that happened this year, and this contest was for work done in 2017.)
• The G-T's Anthony Rimel won a third-place award in education reporting for a story about how mid-valley classrooms were experimenting with standing desks and other innovative classroom arrangements.
• Moody collected a third-place award in the same category (remember, the dailies competed in different circulation categories) for a story about the revival of student publications in mid-valley schools, a happy development.
• Ylen took home a third-place citation in the feature photo category for a heartwarming shot of a certified nursing assistant and a resident at the Lebanon veterans home together on top of a bed, having a friendly conversation.
• Philomath Express editor Brad Fuqua won a third-place award for his editorial columns.
I've said this in the past, and it bears repeating now: We don't report to work every day with the goal of winning awards.
But it's nice for our best work to be recognized by other journalists (and, in the case of the Montana newspapers, journalists dealing with many of the same challenges facing Oregon newspapers).
And speaking of Oregon newspapers: At the start of the column, I noted how the ONPA convention is a time to commiserate and celebrate, and we had both of that this year. But I also sensed a renewed appreciation for the mission: to give our readers the information they need to fully participate in the lives of their communities. That's the reason why we report to work every day. (mm)
How come no reporter from the Washington post won anything? They have more space on the editors page six days a week than any Albany reporter. and every one of them is the same Trump is bad, hate Trump, etc.-etc.
Well, since they’re reporting on the OREGON newspaper publishers association. It makes sense that reporters from the Washington post didn’t win any awards.
