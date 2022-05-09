 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Things to do between May 9 and 15 in the mid-Willamette Valley

giulia_nesi.jpg

MONDAY

Free medical clinic, 8 to 10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Free to under-insured or uninsured patients. Primary and acute medical care for low-income adults and children. Care is provided by local volunteer physicians. No appointments needed. Patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Information: 541-758-3000, Ext. 110.

Talk by Giulia Nesi Tetreau, 7:30 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 S. Lyon St. Sponsored by the Albany Christian Science Society. The free talk, “A Spiritual Revolution: The Quest to Experience God,” will explore the search for a spiritual perspective on living that leads to an expectation of good and a better life experience.

TUESDAY

Talk by Giulia Nesi Tetreau, noon, CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Sponsored by First Church of Christ, Scientist, Corvallis. The free talk, “A Spiritual Revolution: The Quest to Experience God,” will explore the search for a spiritual perspective on living that leads to an expectation of good and a better life experience.

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Kalia Bistolas, a postdoctoral researcher in the Oregon State University Department of Microbiology, will present "Going Viral: Relationships Between Microbes and Marine Health." Viruses have recently been at the forefront of our minds, and they have not been kind to us. Yet viruses are exceptionally diverse, and a healthy ocean (and the humans it supports) needs viruses to thrive. Bistolas will describe the many ways in which viruses shape our oceans, particularly our beautiful but threatened coral reefs, and some of the strategies used to study these tiny entities. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in becoming a member. Email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if interested.

Items for this calendar are pulled from the user-generated calendar that runs on our websites. For further information, write to jane.stoltz@lee.net.

 
