Things to do between May 9 and 15 in the mid-Willamette Valley

MONDAY

TUESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Kalia Bistolas, a postdoctoral researcher in the Oregon State University Department of Microbiology, will present "Going Viral: Relationships Between Microbes and Marine Health." Viruses have recently been at the forefront of our minds, and they have not been kind to us. Yet viruses are exceptionally diverse, and a healthy ocean (and the humans it supports) needs viruses to thrive. Bistolas will describe the many ways in which viruses shape our oceans, particularly our beautiful but threatened coral reefs, and some of the strategies used to study these tiny entities. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in becoming a member. Email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if interested.