Things to do between May 8 and 14 in the mid-Willamette Valley

SUNDAY

Food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, the Gathering Church, 5050 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Open to all. Food boxes are also available by appointment; call 541-220-1040.

Celebrate Historic Preservation Month: Oregon State University Walking Tour, 2 to 4 p.m.; meet at Community Hall, 1650 SW Pioneer Place, Corvallis. Learn about the development of campus structures, and early Olmsted and Taylor campus plans, quadrangles and viewsheds. OSU is Corvallis' most recent historic district, with more than 80 contributing structures, and it’s the only Oregon campus listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Participants can appreciate the most comprehensive collection of distinctive John V. Bennes-designed buildings. The tour is limited to 25; for reservations, email tro2005@gmail.com.

Steinway Piano Concert Series, 4 p.m., Austin Auditorium, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Corvallis-OSU Piano International presents Armenian-American pianist Sergei Babyan in recital. The program will include Chaconne from Partita for Violin, No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1004, Bach/Busoni; "Der Müller und der Bach, "Gretchen am Spinnrade" and "Auf dem Wasser zu singen," Schubert/Liszt; Étude-Tableau in E-flat minor, Op. 39 No. 5, Étude-Tableau in C minor, Op. 39 No. 1, Moment Musical in E-flat Minor, Op. 16 No. 2 and Moment Musical in C Major, Op. 16 No. 6, Rachmaninoff; Ballade No. 2 in B minor, Liszt; and Kreisleriana, Op. 16, Schumann. Information: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

MONDAY

Free medical clinic, 8 to 10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Free to under-insured or uninsured patients. Primary and acute medical care for low-income adults and children. Care is provided by local volunteer physicians. No appointments needed. Patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Information: 541-758-3000, Ext. 110.

Talk by Giulia Nesi Tetreau, 7:30 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 S. Lyon St. Sponsored by the Albany Christian Science Society. The free talk, “A Spiritual Revolution: The Quest to Experience God,” will explore the search for a spiritual perspective on living that leads to an expectation of good and a better life experience.

