Things to do between May 7 and 13 in the mid-Willamette Valley

SATURDAY

Saturday market plant sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., downtown Scio. Vegetable, flower and herb starts; houseplants; seeds; garden accessories; and more.

Open house, 2 to 5 p.m., Willamette Community and Grange Hall, 27555 Greenberry Road, Corvallis. Celebrate Historic Preservation Month with tours of the hall, which was built in 1923. See the restoration progress, most notably the new roof structure. Free tours will take about 15 minutes, starting on the hour, 20 minutes after the hour and 40 minutes after the hour. Learn national and state grange history and the specific history of this soon-to-be-restored-for-community-use building. Information: inga.williams@co.benton.or.us.

Screening of "Silverspot: The Flight to Recovery," 3 p.m., online. The Oregon silverspot butterfly is a threatened species. A question-and-answer session with scientists and researchers working on the species' recovery will follow. Registration: bit.ly/silverspotdocumentary.

"Kentucky Derby: A Night at the Races," 7 p.m., Albany Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 W. First Ave. Adults-only, age 21 and up, evening of dinner, drinks and gambling at the carousel. Southern-style buffet dinner. When you hear the trumpet sound "Call to the Post," it's time for the race to begin. Bets will be taken on the carousel horses for the chance to win a prize. Each Grandstand Terrace guest will start off with $100 Derby Dollars to purchase prize chances, and each Turf Club Balcony guest will start with double the Derby Dollars. At the end of the night, participants can cash in their winnings for raffle tickets for prizes. A photographer will be on hand to capture your pose as you arrive in your finery; formal attire encouraged. Start off the evening in the Owner's Box Bar, where libations will be served. Grand Turf Terrace and Millionaire's Row VIPs will have their first drink served in their own commemorative Derby glass, free of charge. Grandstand Terrace (general admission): $50; Turf Club Balcony, $75 Millionaire's Row (VIP) table (seats eight), $600. General seating except for VIP tables. Tickets: albanycarouselmarketing@gmail.com. Fundraiser for the carousel.

Album release concert by Buffalo Romeo, 8 p.m., Troubadour Music Center, 521 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 at the door.

SUNDAY

Food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, the Gathering Church, 5050 NE Elliot Circle, Corvallis. Open to all. Food boxes are also available by appointment; call 541-220-1040.

Celebrate Historic Preservation Month: Oregon State University Walking Tour, 2 to 4 p.m.; meet at Community Hall, 1650 SW Pioneer Place, Corvallis. Learn about the development of campus structures, and early Olmsted and Taylor campus plans, quadrangles and viewsheds. OSU is Corvallis' most recent historic district, with more than 80 contributing structures, and it’s the only Oregon campus listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Participants can appreciate the most comprehensive collection of distinctive John V. Bennes-designed buildings. The tour is limited to 25; for reservations, email tro2005@gmail.com.

Items for this calendar are pulled from the user-generated calendar that runs on our websites. For further information, write to jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0