Things to do between May 6 and 12 in the mid-Willamette Valley

FRIDAY

Free medical clinic, 8 to 10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Free to under-insured or uninsured patients. Primary and acute medical care for low-income adults and children. Care is provided by local volunteer physicians. No appointments needed. Patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Information: 541-758-3000, Ext. 110.

Music à la Carte, noon, lounge, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Program by the Oregon Symphony Chamber Trio, featuring music by Portland composer Kenji Bunch, Xenakis and Brahms. Performers are James Shields, principal clarinet; Trevor Fitzpatrick, cellist; and Yoko Greeney, pianist. Free. Information: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

Visiting Writers Series Reading, 7:30 p.m., Valley Library, 201 SW Waldo Place, Corvallis. Writer and educator Venita Blackburn will host a free reading, question-and-answer session and book signing as part of Oregon State University's School of Writing, Literature and Film's series. Blackburn's work has appeared in the New Yorker, Harper’s, Ploughshares, McSweeney’s, the Paris Review and other publications. She received the Prairie Schooner book prize in fiction in 2017 for her collected stories, "Black Jesus and Other Superheroes." Blackburn’s second collection of stories, "How to Wrestle a Girl," was published last fall. She founded the literary nonprofit organization Live, Write, which provides free creative writing workshops for communities of color. She is an assistant professor of creative writing at California State University, Fresno. Information: beav.es/wr4.

SATURDAY

Saturday market plant sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., downtown Scio. Vegetable, flower and herb starts; houseplants; seeds; garden accessories; and more.

Open house, 2 to 5 p.m., Willamette Community and Grange Hall, 27555 Greenberry Road, Corvallis. Celebrate Historic Preservation Month with tours of the hall, which was built in 1923. See the restoration progress, most notably the new roof structure. Free tours will take about 15 minutes, starting on the hour, 20 minutes after the hour and 40 minutes after the hour. Learn national and state grange history and the specific history of this soon-to-be-restored-for-community-use building. Information: inga.williams@co.benton.or.us.

Screening of "Silverspot: The Flight to Recovery," 3 p.m., online. The Oregon silverspot butterfly is a threatened species. A question-and-answer session with scientists and researchers working on the species' recovery will follow. Registration: bit.ly/silverspotdocumentary.

"Kentucky Derby: A Night at the Races," 7 p.m., Albany Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 W. First Ave. Adults-only, age 21 and up, evening of dinner, drinks and gambling at the carousel. Southern-style buffet dinner. When you hear the trumpet sound "Call to the Post," it's time for the race to begin. Bets will be taken on the carousel horses for the chance to win a prize. Each Grandstand Terrace guest will start off with $100 Derby Dollars to purchase prize chances, and each Turf Club Balcony guest will start with double the Derby Dollars. At the end of the night, participants can cash in their winnings for raffle tickets for prizes. A photographer will be on hand to capture your pose as you arrive in your finery; formal attire encouraged. Start off the evening in the Owner's Box Bar, where libations will be served. Grand Turf Terrace and Millionaire's Row VIPs will have their first drink served in their own commemorative Derby glass, free of charge. Grandstand Terrace (general admission): $50; Turf Club Balcony, $75 Millionaire's Row (VIP) table (seats eight), $600. General seating except for VIP tables. Tickets: albanycarouselmarketing@gmail.com. Fundraiser for the carousel.

Album release concert by Buffalo Romeo, 8 p.m., Troubadour Music Center, 521 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 at the door.

