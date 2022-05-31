Things to do between May 31 and June 6 in the mid-Willamette Valley

TUESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Benton County Commissioner Nancy Wyse, Benton County Justice System Improvement Program Manager Nick Kurth and Benton County Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall will present, "The State of Benton County," giving a high-level view of the main projects the county has been working on, including juggling the pandemic, the 2040 Thriving Communities Initiative, joint city-county HOPE Board work, and more. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in becoming members. Email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if interested.

WEDNESDAY

"Diffusions: A Music Technology Concert," 7:30 p.m., Community Hall, 1650 SW Pioneer Place, Corvallis. Students in the music technology and production program, directed by Jason Fick, will present the culmination of this term's work through a year-end concert. Free and open to all. Seating is limited. Information: jason.fick@oregonstate.edu.

THURSDAY

University Theatre presents Spring One-Act Festival, 7:30 p.m. June 2 through 5, Withycombe Hall, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. The event showcases the work of Oregon State University Theatre student directors and designers. Directed by Abrianna Aydee, Keegan Dittmer, Noah Fox, Tess Juarez and Dmitri Rose. Tickets: https://oregonstatecla.universitytickets.com.

FRIDAY

Library After Hours for Adults: Game Night!, 5:15 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Play a variety of board games, video games and lawn games (indoors!). Get crafty and make a personalized game piece or a playing-card magnet. For adults age 18 and over. Refreshments provided. Information: 541-766-6702 or askalibrarian@corvallisoregon.gov.

SATURDAY

Bees and Trees, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Willamette Community and Grange Hall, 27555 Grange Hall Road, Corvallis. Free, family-friendly fundraiser. Learn about bees and how we can help them by planting trees and other plants. Displays, children's activities, flower starts and bouquets for donation, music, tours of the hall, more. Honeybee apiculturist: Learn about honeybees, honey for sale. Native bee specialist: Learn about wild bees. Arborist: Learn about planting trees. Displays, treats, music, outdoor activities and games, music. Information: 541-609-8335 or willamettegrange@gmail.com.

Oregon State University Chamber Choir presents "The President's Concert," 7:30 p.m., 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Directed by Steven Zielke, the annual event is the final performance of OSU's Chamber Choir. The concert is named in honor of former OSU President Ed Ray and his late wife, Beth Ray, to honor them for choral scholarships they established. The scholarships, awarded to section leaders for the following year, are presented each year at this concert. The concert will feature a recent work by the young innovative African-American composer, Joel Thompson, most known for his work "Seven Last Words of the Unarmed." “Hold Fast to Dreams” combines two Langston Hughes works dealing with the dreams and aspirations of freedom, two poems that likely influenced Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous lines in his speech “I Have a Dream.” These two poems, one written early in Hughes’ life and one composed almost 30 years later, when combined in a single composition provide the listener with the conflict inherent in striving to reach that ideal.

