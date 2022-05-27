Things to do between May 27 and June 2 in the mid-Willamette Valley (copy)

SUNDAY

Van Buren Bridge video and guided tour, 1 p.m.; meet at the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. The historic bridge will be removed and destroyed, most likely this year. Get an up-front tour of its unique features before it disappears. Roz Keeney will present her video "Van Buren Bridge: A Visit From the Past" before participants move on to a guided tour of the nearby bridge. Those who wish to skip the video can meet the group at Kinetic Bagel Institute, 250 NW First St. The event is free and registration is not required.

TUESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Benton County Commissioner Nancy Wyse, Benton County Justice System Improvement Program Manager Nick Kurth and Benton County Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall will present, "The State of Benton County," giving a high-level view of the main projects the county has been working on, including juggling the pandemic, the 2040 Thriving Communities Initiative, joint city-county HOPE Board work, and more. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in becoming members. Email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if interested.

WEDNESDAY

"Diffusions: A Music Technology Concert," 7:30 p.m., Community Hall, 1650 SW Pioneer Place, Corvallis. Students in the music technology and production program, directed by Jason Fick, will present the culmination of this term's work through a year-end concert. Free and open to all. Seating is limited. Information: jason.fick@oregonstate.edu.

THURSDAY

University Theatre presents Spring One-Act Festival, 7:30 p.m. June 2 through 5, Withycombe Hall, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. The event showcases the work of Oregon State University Theatre student directors and designers. Directed by Abrianna Aydee, Keegan Dittmer, Noah Fox, Tess Juarez and Dmitri Rose. Tickets: https://oregonstatecla.universitytickets.com.

FRIDAY

Library After Hours for Adults: Game Night!, 5:15 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Play a variety of board games, video games and lawn games (indoors!). Get crafty and make a personalized game piece or a playing-card magnet. For adults age 18 and over. Refreshments provided. Information: 541-766-6702 or askalibrarian@corvallisoregon.gov.

Items for this calendar are pulled from the user-generated calendar that runs on our websites. For further information, write to jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0