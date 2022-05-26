Things to do between May 26 and June 1 in the mid-Willamette Valley

THURSDAY

Walking tour of the Monteith Historic District, 6 p.m.; meet at Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest Elm Street, Albany. Join Friends of Historic Albany for an architectural walking tour. The walk will take about an hour and be followed by FOHA's annual membership meeting. For more information, visit the FOHA Facebook page.

"American Strings on the Plaza: An Evening with Curtis Salgado," 7 p.m., plaza, Student Experience Center, 2251 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Join host Bob Santelli in getting to know the Pacific Northwest's own blues legend, Curtis Salgado, and guitarist Alan Hagar, in an evening of conversation and live performance. NPR has called Salgado "an icon" with "a huge voice." Salgado has been nominated three times for the Blues Music Award for Song of the Year, winning in 2018 for "Walk A Mile in My Blues" from "The Beautiful Lowdown" album. In total, he has won nine Blues Music Awards, including the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year Award. After more than 40 years of recording, Salgado and Hagar and talk about their careers, Salgado's music, their creative process. The interview will be followed by a live performance. The event is part of the College of Liberal Arts "American Strings" series. Each segment of "American Strings" is comprised of a conversation and live, intimate performance by artists from a variety of genres, making for a one-of-a-kind opportunity to appreciate and know better the great American music tradition. Admission is free. Seating is first come, first served, starting at 6 p.m. Livestream option available at https://beav.es/wCf. Information: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

FRIDAY

Music à la Carte, 12:45 to 2:45 p.m., Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. University Chorale presents "Seeking Light," its final concert of the school year, featuring music reflecting themes of safety and refuge, peace, hope, awakening. Free and open to the public. The program will include Navarud's "Lunar Lullaby;" Mendelssohn's "Verleih Uns Freiden;" "From Now On," arranged by Emerson; Trotta's "You Are My Refuge;" Williams' "Seeking Light;" Jensen's "I Got a Key;" "Akekho Ofana No Jesu," arranged by Botha; Davison's "Ritmo;" "If I Can Help Somebody," arranged by Thomas; and Leavitt's "Festival Sanctus." Students studying choral conducting will share the podium. University Chorale is a lab choir directed by Sandra Babb. This concert represents the culmination of the students' learning throughout the term. Information: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

Samuel Whiteside family house and barn tour, 5 p.m., 6154 Bellfountain Road, Corvallis. Tour the 1880s house and 1901 Skipton Barn. Information will be given on the basic history of the structures and farm outbuildings, discussing the plan for their restoration, preservation and adaptive reuse. In the case of the barn, when is your building too far gone to save? Participants will discuss how to determine the pros and cons of saving such a barn, what options one could consider in salvaging, reusing or rebuilding. The tour will not be able to go inside these structures as they are very unstable, but participants can look inside the barn and discuss structural issues and ideas on how best to preserve the history and character of these vernacular structures that were a part of early Benton County settler history. The guide and property owner is Autumn Peterson. The event is free and registration is not required.

SUNDAY

Van Buren Bridge video and guided tour, 1 p.m.; meet at the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. The historic bridge will be removed and destroyed, most likely this year. Get an up-front tour of its unique features before it disappears. Roz Keeney will present her video "Van Buren Bridge: A Visit From the Past" before participants move on to a guided tour of the nearby bridge. Those who wish to skip the video can meet the group at Kinetic Bagel Institute, 250 NW First St. This event is free and registration is not required.

