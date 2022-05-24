Things to do between May 24 and 30 in the mid-Willamette Valley

TUESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Greenbelt Land Trust Executive Director Jessica McDonald will present "Finalizing the Greenbelt Necklace." When the trust was launched in 1989, it led with a vision of trails and natural areas connecting communities in Benton County. While the trust has expanded its work across the Willamette Valley over the last 33 years, it remains committed to protecting the final missing pieces of interconnected trails in the Corvallis/Philomath area. Greenbelt is poised to finalize the Greenbelt necklace, creating an unbroken system of 14,000 acres of protected natural areas and 100 miles of connected trails. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in becoming members. Email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if interested.

The 2022 Robert M. Storm Distinguished Lecture, 7 p.m., Gilfillan Auditorium, 2601 SW Orchard Ave., Corvallis. Ellen D. Ketterson, Distinguished Professor, Indiana University, Bloomington, will present "3 Billion Missing Birds: Where Have They Gone and What Can We Do?" The Oregon State University Department of Integrative Biology and College of Science presents the lecture, which will be preceded at 5:30 p.m. by a reception with the speaker in the courtyard of Cordley Hall, 2701 SW Campus Way. Ketterson is an internationally known evolutionary biologist who specializes in animal behavior and is among the top three researchers in her field in the world. She has made several discoveries that put her at the forefront of evolutionary biology. Key to her work has been a 30-year population study of a songbird known as the snowbird or dark-eyed junco. She is also a science adviser and founding director of the Environmental Resilience Institute. The annual Robert M. Storm Distinguished Lecture series honors the legacy of "Doc" Storm, a pioneering herpetologist and beloved professor of zoology at OSU for 36 years. During this time, he advised and mentored 71 graduate students. The lecture was established by Storm's former student Bill Lovejoy to promote excellence, advancement and inspiration in biology, particularly vertebrate biology, to the OSU and Corvallis communities. This will be a hybrid event with a Zoom live stream available at https://bit.ly/RMSL22. RSVP: https://bit.ly/DocStorm2022.

WEDNESDAY

Native American Flute Circle, noon, plaza, Student Experience Center, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. The annual gathering of the Oregon State University Native American-style flute circle, led by music instructor Jan Looking Wolf Reibach. Past flute circle gatherings at Oregon State are thought to be the largest in the world. They have brought together past and present students of Music 108, one of the most popular baccalaureate core courses at OSU, in a celebration of cultural diversity and togetherness. In May 2019, 624 participants joined together in the largest iteration of the event to date. Hosted by the College of Liberal Arts and the School of Visual, Design and Performing Arts. Information: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

THURSDAY

"American Strings on the Plaza: An Evening with Curtis Salgado," 7 p.m., plaza, Student Experience Center, 2251 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Join host Bob Santelli in getting to know the Pacific Northwest's own blues legend, Curtis Salgado, and guitarist Alan Hagar, in an evening of conversation and live performance. NPR has called Salgado "an icon" with "a huge voice." Salgado has been nominated three times for the Blues Music Award for Song of the Year, winning in 2018 for "Walk A Mile in My Blues" from "The Beautiful Lowdown" album. In total, he has won nine Blues Music Awards, including the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year Award. After more than 40 years of recording, Salgado and Hagar and talk about their careers, Salgado's music, their creative process. The interview will be followed by a live performance. The event is part of the College of Liberal Arts "American Strings" series. Each segment of "American Strings" is comprised of a conversation and live, intimate performance by artists from a variety of genres, making for a one-of-a-kind opportunity to appreciate and know better the great American music tradition. Admission is free. Seating is first come, first served, starting at 6 p.m. Livestream option available at https://beav.es/wCf. Information: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

FRIDAY

Music à la Carte, 12:45 to 2:45 p.m., Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. University Chorale presents "Seeking Light," its final concert of the school year, featuring music reflecting themes of safety and refuge, peace, hope, awakening. Free and open to the public. The program will include Navarud's "Lunar Lullaby;" Mendelssohn's "Verleih Uns Freiden;" "From Now On," arranged by Emerson; Trotta's "You Are My Refuge;" Williams' "Seeking Light;" Jensen's "I Got a Key;" "Akekho Ofana No Jesu," arranged by Botha; Davison's "Ritmo;" "If I Can Help Somebody," arranged by Thomas; and Leavitt's "Festival Sanctus." Students studying choral conducting will share the podium. University Chorale is a lab choir directed by Sandra Babb. This concert represents the culmination of the students' learning throughout the term. Information: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

SUNDAY

Van Buren Bridge Video and Guided Tour, 1 p.m.; meet at the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. The historic bridge will be removed and destroyed, most likely this year. Get an up-front tour of its unique features before it disappears. Roz Keeney will present her video "Van Buren Bridge: A Visit From the Past" before participants move on to a guided tour of the nearby bridge. Those who wish to skip the video can meet the group at Kinetic Bagel Institute, 250 NW First St. This event is free and registration is not required.

