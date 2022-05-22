Things to do between May 22 and 28 in the mid-Willamette Valley

SUNDAY

College Hill West walking tour, noon to 2 p.m.; meet at 2638 NW Jackson Ave. Guided tour of a historic district containing more than 250 houses dating from 1905 through 1945. The neighborhood was developed by the builders of Oregon State University. This tour will focus on bungalow, colonial and Tudor architecture, and the original local personalities connected to the houses and the college. Tour guide: Dan Brown. Information: inga.williams@co.benton.or.us.

MONDAY

Benton County Republican Women, 11:30 a.m., 1720 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Dean Aithwaite, executive chaplain of the Willamette Valley First Responders, will speak about chaplain work. Information: 541-745-5374 or carolynleewebb76@gmail.com.

TUESDAY

The 2022 Robert M. Storm Distinguished Lecture, 7 p.m., Gilfillan Auditorium, 2601 SW Orchard Ave., Corvallis. Ellen D. Ketterson, Distinguished Professor, Indiana University, Bloomington, will present "3 Billion Missing Birds: Where Have They Gone and What Can We Do?" The Oregon State University Department of Integrative Biology and College of Science presents the lecture, which will be preceded at 5:30 p.m. by a reception with the speaker in the courtyard of Cordley Hall, 2701 SW Campus Way. Ketterson is an internationally known evolutionary biologist who specializes in animal behavior and is among the top three researchers in her field in the world. She has made several discoveries that put her at the forefront of evolutionary biology. Key to her work has been a 30-year population study of a songbird known as the snowbird or dark-eyed junco. She is also a science advisor and founding director of the Environmental Resilience Institute. The annual Robert M. Storm Distinguished Lecture series honors the legacy of "Doc" Storm, a pioneering herpetologist and beloved professor of zoology at OSU for 36 years. During this time, he advised and mentored 71 graduate students. The lecture was established by Storm's former student Bill Lovejoy to promote excellence, advancement and inspiration in biology, particularly vertebrate biology, to the OSU and Corvallis communities. This will be a hybrid event with a Zoom live stream available at https://bit.ly/RMSL22. RSVP: https://bit.ly/DocStorm2022.

WEDNESDAY

Native American Flute Circle, noon, plaza, Student Experience Center, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. The annual gathering of the Oregon State University Native American-style flute circle, led by music instructor Jan Looking Wolf Reibach. Past flute circle gatherings at Oregon State are thought to be the largest in the world. They have brought together past and present students of Music 108, one of the most popular baccalaureate core courses at OSU, in a celebration of cultural diversity and togetherness. In May 2019, 624 participants joined together in the largest iteration of the event to date. Hosted by the College of Liberal Arts and the School of Visual, Design and Performing Arts. Information: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

THURSDAY

"American Strings on the Plaza: An Evening with Curtis Salgado," 7 p.m., plaza, Student Experience Center, 2251 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Join host Bob Santelli in getting to know the Pacific Northwest's own blues legend, Curtis Salgado, and guitarist Alan Hagar, in an evening of conversation and live performance. NPR has called Salgado "an icon" with "a huge voice." Salgado has been nominated three times for the Blues Music Award for Song of the Year, winning in 2018 for "Walk A Mile in My Blues" from "The Beautiful Lowdown" album. In total, he has won nine Blues Music Awards, including the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year Award. After more than 40 years of recording, Salgado and Hagar and talk about their careers, Salgado's music, their creative process. The interview will be followed by a live performance. The event is part of the College of Liberal Arts "American Strings" series. Each segment of "American Strings" is comprised of a conversation and live, intimate performance by artists from a variety of genres, making for a one-of-a-kind opportunity to appreciate and know better the great American music tradition. Admission is free. Seating is first come, first served, starting at 6 p.m. Livestream option available at https://beav.es/wCf. Information: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

FRIDAY

Music à la Carte, 12:45 to 2:45 p.m., Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. University Chorale presents "Seeking Light," its final concert of the school year, featuring music reflecting themes of safety and refuge, peace, hope, awakening. Free and open to the public. The program will include Navarud's "Lunar Lullaby;" Mendelssohn's "Verleih Uns Freiden;" "From Now On," arranged by Emerson; Trotta's "You Are My Refuge;" Williams' "Seeking Light;" Jensen's "I Got a Key;" "Akekho Ofana No Jesu," arranged by Botha; Davison's "Ritmo;" "If I Can Help Somebody," arranged by Thomas; and Leavitt's "Festival Sanctus." Students studying choral conducting will share the podium. University Chorale is a lab choir directed by Sandra Babb. This concert represents the culmination of the students' learning throughout the term. Information: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

