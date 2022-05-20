Things to do between May 20 and 26 in the mid-Willamette Valley

FRIDAY

Music a la Carte, noon, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. "Frontier Family Feud," a musical based on the relationship between suffragist Abigail Scott Duniway and her brother, Oregonian editor Harvey Scott. Music, lyrics and book by Jason Heald. Donna Spicer as Abigail and Kevin Helppie as Harvey, with Debra Gaddis, pianist. Free and open to all. Virtual event available at the registration link in website.

SATURDAY

History walk, 9 a.m. to noon, Owens Farm and Natural Area, 3458-4776 Pacific Highway W., Corvallis. Join Greenbelt Land Trust in exploring the farm's history. Learn about the Knotts-Owens family, their influence in Benton County and uses of the farm over time. Hear about the vision for this property, which is rich in cultural history and accessible by guided tour only. Free, family-friendly walk. Registration: https://greenbeltlandtrust.org/events. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required. Directions to the meeting place will be provided upon registration.

SUNDAY

College Hill West walking tour, noon to 2 p.m.; meet at 2638 NW Jackson Ave. Guided tour of a historic district containing more than 250 houses dating from 1905 through 1945. The neighborhood was developed by the builders of Oregon State University. This tour will focus on bungalow, colonial and Tudor architecture, and the original local personalities connected to the houses and the college. Tour guide: Dan Brown. Information: inga.williams@co.benton.or.us.

MONDAY

Benton County Republican Women, 11:30 a.m., 1720 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Dean Aithwaite, executive chaplain of the Willamette Valley First Responders, will speak about chaplain work. Information: 541-745-5374 or carolynleewebb76@gmail.com.

TUESDAY

The 2022 Robert M. Storm Distinguished Lecture, 7 p.m., Gilfillan Auditorium, 2601 SW Orchard Ave., Corvallis. Ellen D. Ketterson, Distinguished Professor, Indiana University, Bloomington, will present "3 Billion Missing Birds: Where Have They Gone and What Can We Do?" The Oregon State University Department of Integrative Biology and College of Science presents the lecture, which will be preceded at 5:30 p.m. by a reception with the speaker in the courtyard of Cordley Hall, 2701 SW Campus Way. Ketterson is an internationally known evolutionary biologist who specializes in animal behavior and is among the top three researchers in her field in the world. She has made several discoveries that put her at the forefront of evolutionary biology. Key to her work has been a 30-year population study of a songbird known as the snowbird or dark-eyed junco. She is also a science adviser and founding director of the Environmental Resilience Institute. The annual Robert M. Storm Distinguished Lecture series honors the legacy of "Doc" Storm, a pioneering herpetologist and beloved professor of zoology at OSU for 36 years. During this time, he advised and mentored 71 graduate students. The lecture was established by Storm's former student Bill Lovejoy to promote excellence, advancement and inspiration in biology, particularly vertebrate biology, to the OSU and Corvallis communities. This will be a hybrid event with a Zoom live stream available at https://bit.ly/RMSL22. RSVP: https://bit.ly/DocStorm2022.

WEDNESDAY

Native American Flute Circle, noon, plaza, Student Experience Center, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. The annual gathering of the Oregon State University Native American-style flute circle, led by music instructor Jan Looking Wolf Reibach. Past flute circle gatherings at Oregon State are thought to be the largest in the world. They have brought together past and present students of Music 108, one of the most popular baccalaureate core courses at OSU, in a celebration of cultural diversity and togetherness. In May 2019, 624 participants joined together in the largest iteration of the event to date. Hosted by the College of Liberal Arts and the School of Visual, Design and Performing Arts. Information: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

Items for this calendar are pulled from the user-generated calendar that runs on our websites.

