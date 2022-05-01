Things to do between May 2 and 8 in the mid-Willamette Valley

MONDAY

"Holocaust Memorial Week: Why Hannelore Klein Didn't Suffer the Same Fate as Her Childhood Friend Anne," 7 p.m., Horizon Room, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Talk by Laureen Nussbaum, who was born in Frankfurt, Germany, in 1927, and knew Anne Frank. The year before, Margot Frank had been born, also in Frankfurt, and in 1929, Margot’s sister Anne was born in the same city. The Kleins and the Franks knew each other in Frankfurt and resumed their friendship in Amsterdam, where both families sought refuge after the Nazis came to power in Germany. The girls shared many experiences: cheerful ones before the Netherlands was occupied by Hitler’s military; increasingly frightening ones thereafter. However, as the persecution of Jews in the Netherlands progressed, the two families suffered very different fates. Free; tickets required. Reservations: https://beav.es/wRZ. Livestream will also be provided at https://youtu.be/bEtNzVwLDJU. Presented by the Oregon State University College of Liberal Arts, the Center for the Humanities, donations to the OSU Foundation's Holocaust Memorial Fund, the city of Corvallis, OSU Provost's Fund for Excellence and Beit Am.

TUESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Shawn Collins, executive director of Unity Shelter, and Ailiah Schafer, operations coordinator of Unity Shelter, will present "More Than a Roof: Lessons Learned About Needs of the Unhoused." The programs of Unity Shelter provide emergency shelter and transitional housing to those experiencing homelessness in Corvallis. With the integration of Safe Camp and the SafePlace microshelters into Unity Shelter, it became clear that local residents need to broaden their view of the needs of the residents and develop new resources and partnerships to meet those needs. Collins and Schafer will explore drivers of homelessness, solutions and challenges ahead. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in becoming a member; email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if interested.

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. John Gardner, founder and president of ViewPlus Technology, will present "The ViewPlus Story." In 1988, Gardner, an Oregon State University physics professor, learned he was going blind. He changed his research to developing a computer embosser enabled in Braille text and graphics. Since existing companies showed no interest in developing the product, Gardner and his wife, Carolyn, founded ViewPlus, which now features the most successful braille-enabled technology. Gardner will describe the history and success of ViewPlus. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in becoming a member; email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if interested.

Graphic Novel Club, 6 p.m., online. Join the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library's club to discuss "The Department of Truth, Volume 1" by James Tynion IV. Copies of the book are available to check out from the library's second-floor reference desk. Email askalibrarian@corvallisoregon.gov for a link to join the meeting.

"Holocaust Memorial Week: Teaching the Holocaust Through Film to Children, Tweens and Teenagers," 7 p.m., Zoom. Talk by Lawrence Baron, retired professor of Jewish history at San Diego State University. Baron is perhaps best known his extensive writings on the Holocaust in film, and especially for his groundbreaking book, "Projecting the Holocaust into the Present: The Changing Focus of Contemporary Holocaust Cinema." Of particular interest to educators and parents, Baron will discuss, and illustrate with film clips, Holocaust movies intended for children. Free registration is required; email erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu. Presented by the Oregon State University College of Liberal Arts, the Center for the Humanities, donations to the OSU Foundation's Holocaust Memorial Fund, the city of Corvallis, the OSU Provost's Fund for Excellence and Beit Am.

WEDNESDAY

"Celebrate Historic Preservation Month: South Central Park Guided Walking Tour," 4 p.m.; meet in front of The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Quality historic resources enrich this pedestrian-friendly tour. See Gothic and Colonial Revival, Italianate, American Foursquare, Craftsman and High-Style Bungalow homes while learning about adaptive use. This walk begins at an 1889 church (now an arts center) and includes an 1892 grocery store (now a home). Doug Eaton will meet participants in front of the center and guide the tour, which is free and doesn't require registration. Information: inga.williams@co.benton.or.us.

