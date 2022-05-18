Things to do between May 18 and 24 in the mid-Willamette Valley

WEDNESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Brigetta Olson, manager of Housing and Neighborhood Services for the city of Corvallis, will present "Housing in Corvallis." She will address the department's mission: to facilitate community livability and assist in creation and maintenance of affordable, habitable housing opportunities for lower-income residents. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in becoming members. Email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if interested.

THURSDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Laura Berman, artist, and Lee Kitzman, ceramist, will present "A Marriage of Cloth, Clay and Brushes." The couple has worked side by side in their different media as artists, teachers and founding members of Philomath Open Studios. Both have been featured artists on Oregon Public Broadcasting's "Oregon Art Beat," Kitman for his pottery and Berman for her felting. After a recent move to Corvallis, they've set up a new home studio and are exploring the magic of watercolor. They will speak on their past work, their new studio space, and new play with brushes and colors. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in becoming members. Email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if interested.

"Local and Global Benefits of Protecting Beavers," 6:30 p.m. online. The third event in the "Beavallis: Beavers and Beaver Technologies in Corvallis" series, part of the Liz and Bob Frenkel Hiking and the Environment Spring Lecture Series. Speakers: Suzanne Fouty, “Beavers, Water Quality and Water Availability”; Chris Jordan, “Beavers and Fish Survival;” and Emily Fairfax, “Beavers and Wildfire”. Co-sponsored by the Marys Peak Group of the Sierra Club and the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Registration: https://bit.ly/beavallisseries3.

FRIDAY

Music a la Carte, noon, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. "Frontier Family Feud," a musical based on the relationship between suffragist Abigail Scott Duniway and her brother, Oregonian editor Harvey Scott. Music, lyrics and book by Jason Heald. Donna Spicer as Abigail and Kevin Helppie as Harvey, with Debra Gaddis, pianist. Free and open to all. Virtual event available at the registration link in website.

SATURDAY

History walk, 9 a.m. to noon, Owens Farm and Natural Area, 3458-4776 Pacific Highway W., Corvallis. Join Greenbelt Land Trust in exploring the farm's history. Learn about the Knotts-Owens family, their influence in Benton County and uses of the farm over time. Hear about the vision for this property, which is rich in cultural history and accessible by guided tour only. Free, family-friendly walk. Registration: https://greenbeltlandtrust.org/events. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required. Directions to the meeting place will be provided upon registration.

SUNDAY

College Hill West walking tour, noon to 2 p.m.; meet at 2638 NW Jackson Ave. Guided tour of a historic district containing more than 250 houses dating from 1905 through 1945. The neighborhood was developed by the builders of Oregon State University. This tour will focus on bungalow, colonial and Tudor architecture, and the original local personalities connected to the houses and the college. Tour guide: Dan Brown. Information: inga.williams@co.benton.or.us.

MONDAY

Benton County Republican Women, 11:30 a.m., 1720 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Dean Aithwaite, executive chaplain of the Willamette Valley First Responders, will speak about chaplain work. Information: 541-745-5374 or carolynleewebb76@gmail.com.

Items for this calendar are pulled from the user-generated calendar that runs on our websites.

