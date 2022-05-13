Things to do between May 13 and 19 in the mid-Willamette Valley

SATURDAY

Friends of the Lebanon Public Library Giant Book Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. The sale will feature the Friends' entire inventory of all genres of books, special editions and sets of books and DVDs, Blind Date books, carved vintage book art, book-themed gift items and more. Most books are priced 50 cents to $2. Credit/debit card and contactless payments now available on purchases of $5 or over. Proceeds support reading and arts programs at the library. Information: 541-730-3602 or friendslebanonorlibrary@gmail.com.

SUNDAY

North Central Park guided walking tour, 1 p.m.; meet outside First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. Diverse historic resources and walkability mark this downtown neighborhood tour. See Gothic, Queen Anne, Italianate, Colonial Revival and Arts and Crafts bungalow homes. The walk begins at the 1909 church and includes a 1940s courtyard apartment building and Corvallis' first college fraternity house. The tour guide is Courtney Cloyd. The event is free and registration is not needed. Information: 541-766-6819 or inga.williams@co.benton.or.us.

MONDAY

"Every 90 Seconds: Ending Violence Against Women," 11 a.m., Room 219, Ballard Extension Hall, 2591 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Anne DePrince, distinguished professor of psychology at University of Denver, will discuss ways all kinds of people can help end violence against women. She will also sign copies of her new book, "Every 90 Seconds: Our Common Cause Ending Violence Against Women."

TUESDAY

Tour, noon, Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis. Tour this 1888 courthouse, the oldest in Oregon still being used for its original purpose. The interior and furnishings have been respectfully preserved. The guide is Jill Van Buren. Tour requires going through a security scanner; do not bring in any sharp objects. The event is free; registration is required at Inga.Williams@co.benton.or.us.

WEDNESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Brigetta Olson, manager of Housing and Neighborhood Services for the city of Corvallis, will present "Housing in Corvallis." She will address the department's mission: to facilitate community livability and assist in creation and maintenance of affordable, habitable housing opportunities for lower-income residents. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in becoming members. Email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if interested.

THURSDAY

"Local and Global Benefits of Protecting Beavers," 6:30 p.m. online. The third event in the "Beavallis: Beavers and Beaver Technologies in Corvallis" series, part of the Liz and Bob Frenkel Hiking and the Environment Spring Lecture Series. Speakers: Suzanne Fouty, “Beavers, Water Quality and Water Availability;” Chris Jordan, “Beavers and Fish Survival;” and Emily Fairfax, “Beavers and Wildfire”. Co-sponsored by the Marys Peak Group of the Sierra Club and the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Registration: https://bit.ly/beavallisseries3.

