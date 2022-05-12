Things to do between May 12 and 18 in the mid-Willamette Valley

THURSDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. "Circle Art as Meditation," presented by Susanna Cohen, meditation teacher. Can art be used as a form of meditation even if one is not an artist? Inspired by a form of Tibetan Buddhist meditation practice, Cohen developed circle art while working with hospice patients. In this art form, participants design and paint in a deliberate, compassionate and meditative environment. Cohen has expanded its use to healing circles, conflict resolution settings and schools. Learn how to set up and use this accessible form of art. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in becoming a member. Email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if interested.

Album Club, 7 p.m., online. Join host Bob Santelli and Oregon State University student Thomas Mahler in discussing the classic album "Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs," the sole studio album by the English-American blues-rock band Derek and the Dominos, released in November 1970 as a double album. It is best known for its title track, and is often regarded as Eric Clapton's greatest musical achievement. Information: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

University Theatre presents "On the Razzle" by Tom Stoppard, 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Hall, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. The show follows two silly assistants on an adventure in the city of Vienna, which leads to a wild chase, mistaken identity and a little romance. "On the Razzle" is adapted from the 19th-century Viennese farce "Einen Jux will er sich machen" by Johann Nestroy, which became the basis of Thorton Wilder’s "Matchmaker" and later "Hello, Dolly!" Tickets: https://oregonstatecla.universitytickets.com/w/event2.aspx?SeriesID=4.

SATURDAY

Friends of the Lebanon Public Library Giant Book Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. The sale will feature the Friends' entire inventory of all genres of books, special editions and sets of books and DVDs, Blind Date books, carved vintage book art, book-themed gift items and more. Most books are priced 50 cents to $2. Credit/debit card and contactless payments now available on purchases of $5 or over. Proceeds support reading and arts programs at the library. Information: 541-730-3602 or friendslebanonorlibrary@gmail.com.

SUNDAY

North Central Park guided walking tour, 1 p.m.; meet outside First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. Diverse historic resources and walkability mark this downtown neighborhood tour. See Gothic, Queen Anne, Italianate, Colonial Revival and Arts and Crafts bungalow homes. The walk begins at the 1909 church and includes a 1940s courtyard apartment building and Corvallis' first college fraternity house. The tour guide is Courtney Cloyd. The event is free and registration is not needed. Information: 541-766-6819 or inga.williams@co.benton.or.us.

MONDAY

"Every 90 Seconds: Ending Violence Against Women," 11 a.m., Room 219, Ballard Extension Hall, 2591 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Anne DePrince, distinguished professor of psychology at University of Denver, will discuss ways all kinds of people can help end violence against women. She will also sign copies of her new book, "Every 90 Seconds: Our Common Cause Ending Violence Against Women."

Items for this calendar are pulled from the user-generated calendar that runs on our websites. For further information, write to jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0