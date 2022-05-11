Things to do between May 11 and 17 in the mid-Willamette Valley

WEDNESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. David Scott Arnold of the Oregon State University School of History, Philosophy & Religion will present "Poolings of the Sacred in Novels We Have Read." Bring to mind classic authors who have stirred us so deeply we have returned to their works again and again. Dostoevsky, Melville, Virginia Woolf, Joyce, Iris Murdoch, Kafka — none of these writers subscribes to traditional forms of inherited religion, yet they register poolings of the sacred, bestirring readers as we find ourselves entering into their literary universe in search of such numinous places. Participants will reflect on how returning entries into worlds elsewhere have occurred in their readerly lives. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in becoming a member. Email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if interested.

"History Bites: Aviation in Albany and the Airport Historic District," noon, Albany Regional Museum, 136 SE Lyon St. Have you ever wondered what a historic district is or why the airport is one? Have you been curious to learn what makes the airport historic? This presentation will be a partnership with Friends of Historic Albany to discuss the people, events and features of the oldest airport still operating in Oregon. No charge; donations encouraged. Light refreshments available. Information: 541-967-7122.

Repair Fair, 4 to 6 p.m., covered plaza, Student Experience Center, 2251 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Bring your appliances, clothing, bicycles, computers and more, and learn how to repair them. Visit booths to shop used clothing, transform your old T-shirts, and learn how to fix holes in jeans and socks. Sponsored by the Waste Watchers. Full details at http://tiny.cc/repair-fair.

THURSDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. "Circle Art as Meditation," presented by Susanna Cohen, meditation teacher. Can art be used as a form of meditation even if one is not an artist? Inspired by a form of Tibetan Buddhist meditation practice, Cohen developed circle art while working with hospice patients. In this art form, participants design and paint in a deliberate, compassionate and meditative environment. Cohen has expanded its use to healing circles, conflict resolution settings and schools. Learn how to set up and use this accessible form of art. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in becoming a member. Email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if interested.

Album Club, 7 p.m., online. Join host Bob Santelli and Oregon State University student Thomas Mahler in discussing the classic album "Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs," the sole studio album by the English-American blues-rock band Derek and the Dominos, released in November 1970 as a double album. It is best known for its title track, and is often regarded as Eric Clapton's greatest musical achievement. Information: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

University Theatre presents "On the Razzle" by Tom Stoppard, 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Hall, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. The show follows two silly assistants on an adventure in the city of Vienna, which leads to a wild chase, mistaken identity and a little romance. "On the Razzle" is adapted from the 19th-century Viennese farce "Einen Jux will er sich machen" by Johann Nestroy, which became the basis of Thorton Wilder’s "Matchmaker" and later "Hello, Dolly!" Tickets: https://oregonstatecla.universitytickets.com/w/event2.aspx?SeriesID=4.

