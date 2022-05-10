Things to do between May 10 and 16 in the mid-Willamette Valley

TUESDAY

Talk by Giulia Nesi Tetreau, noon, CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Sponsored by First Church of Christ, Scientist, Corvallis. The free talk, “A Spiritual Revolution: The Quest to Experience God,” will explore the search for a spiritual perspective on living that leads to an expectation of good and a better life experience.

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Kalia Bistolas, a postdoctoral researcher in the Oregon State University Department of Microbiology, will present "Going Viral: Relationships Between Microbes and Marine Health." Viruses have recently been at the forefront of our minds, and they have not been kind to us. Yet viruses are exceptionally diverse, and a healthy ocean (and the humans it supports) needs viruses to thrive. Bistolas will describe the many ways in which viruses shape our oceans, particularly our beautiful but threatened coral reefs, and some of the strategies used to study these tiny entities. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in becoming a member. Email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if interested.

Oregon State University Capital Projects Town Hall: "Sustainability at OSU," 2 p.m., Zoom. Join experts from the Division of Finance and Administration in a conversation about the efforts to reduce OSU's carbon footprint. The webinar will provide an overview of sustainability upgrades made to buildings during renovations and on new building projects at the Corvallis and Bend campuses; an update on OSU’s "Path to Carbon Neutrality;" information about OSU’s sustainable transportation strategy; and a brief overview of the capital projects funding model. Free registration: https://beav.es/waq. Information: 541-737-4875.

Free medical clinic, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 1600 S. Main St., Lebanon. Free to under-insured or uninsured patients. Primary and acute medical care for low-income adults and children. Care is provided by local volunteer physicians. No appointments needed. Patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Information: 541-758-3000, Ext. 110.

WEDNESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. David Scott Arnold of the Oregon State University School of History, Philosophy & Religion will present "Poolings of the Sacred in Novels We Have Read." Bring to mind classic authors who have stirred us so deeply we have returned to their works again and again. Dostoevsky, Melville, Virginia Woolf, Joyce, Iris Murdoch, Kafka — none of these writers subscribes to traditional forms of inherited religion, yet they register poolings of the sacred, bestirring readers as we find ourselves entering into their literary universe in search of such numinous places. Participants will reflect on how returning entries into worlds elsewhere have occurred in their readerly lives. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in becoming a member. Email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if interested.

"History Bites: Aviation in Albany and the Airport Historic District," noon, Albany Regional Museum, 136 SE Lyon St. Have you ever wondered what a historic district is or why the airport is one? Have you been curious to learn what makes the airport historic? This presentation will be a partnership with Friends of Historic Albany to discuss the people, events and features of the oldest airport still operating in Oregon. No charge; donations encouraged. Light refreshments available. Information: 541-967-7122.

Items for this calendar are pulled from the user-generated calendar that runs on our websites. For further information, write to jane.stoltz@lee.net.

