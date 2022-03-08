Things to do between March 8 and 13 in the mid-Willamette Valley

THURSDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Michael Moore, founder of Na Hoaloha Ekolu, and Kawika Freitas will present “The Art of the Lu’au.” The speakers will describe the origins and practice of the lu’au, the iconic Hawaiian experience, using the traditional celebration as an introduction to Hawaiian culture and traditions. Participants will learn about the essential components: aloha and ho’okipa (hospitality); hula, both kahiko (ancient) and auana (modern); and food, centering on kalo (taro), which is part of the creation mythology; and even kapu (forbidden) foods. Registration: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.

SATURDAY

All-ages punk and noise show, 7 p.m., Willow Room, Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Introspective queer screamo by Eugene band Kylo Ren, aggressive post-punk hardcore by Corvallis band Flexing, and ambient noise witch music by Corvallis band St. Juliana. Presented by Bitter Half Booking; sponsored by Razorcakes. Donations of $7 to $10 via cash and Venmo will be accepted to benefit Jackson Street Youth Services; no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Safer space; no drugs or alcohol. Proof of vaccination and N95, KN95 or surgical masks required.

SUNDAY

“Spirit of Love,” 4:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Confluence: The Willamette Valley LGBT Chorus will present a concert focusing on light, life and love. The chorus and its Influence ensemble will perform songs from pop to classical, Broadway to jazz. Tickets are available from Confluence members, at www.confluencelgbtchorus.org/tickets or at the door. Advance tickets are $15 general admission, and $12 seniors and students. At the door, tickets are $18 and $15. No one will be turned away due to lack of funds. COVID-19 precautions will be followed. All attendees must show proof of vaccination. Masks are required. Seating will be distanced and limited. Reserved ticket holders will be seated first, then others as space allows. Attendees are advised to dress warmly or bring a lap blanket, as doors and windows will be open, and intermissions may take place outdoors.

