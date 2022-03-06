Things to do between March 6 and 12 in the mid-Willamette Valley

SUNDAY

The Corvallis-OSU Piano International Steinway Series presents South Korean pianist Yeol Eum Son, 4 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Yeol Eum Son’s interpretations and performances have caught the attention of audiences worldwide. The program will include Baldassare’s Harpsichord Sonata No. 5 in C major, T. 27; Mendelssohn’s Piano Sonata in G minor, Op. 1-105; Prokofiev’s Piano Sonata No. 3 in A minor, Op. 28; and Ravel’s Sonatine, Kapustin Piano Sonata No. 2, Op. 54. Tickets: $25. Information: 541-908-2352 or mickeybernhardt@windermere.com.

THURSDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Michael Moore, founder of Na Hoaloha Ekolu, and Kawika Freitas will present “The Art of the Lu’au.” The speakers will describe the origins and practice of the lu’au, the iconic Hawaiian experience, using the traditional celebration as an introduction to Hawaiian culture and traditions. Participants will learn about the essential components: aloha and ho’okipa (hospitality); hula, both kahiko (ancient) and auana (modern); and food, centering on kalo (taro), which is part of the creation mythology; and even kapu (forbidden) foods. Registration: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.

SATURDAY

All-ages punk and noise show, 7 p.m., Willow Room, Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Introspective queer screamo by Eugene-based band Kylo Ren, aggressive post-punk hardcore by Corvallis band Flexing, and ambient noise witch music by Corvallis band St. Juliana. Presented by Bitter Half Booking; sponsored by Razorcakes. Donations of $7 to $10 via cash and Venmo will be accepted to benefit Jackson Street Youth Services; no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Safer space; no drugs or alcohol. Proof of vaccination and N95, KN95 or surgical masks required.

