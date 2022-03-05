Things to do between March 5 and 10 in the mid-Willamette Valley

SATURDAY

Linn-Benton Beekeepers Association Bee School, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday on Zoom and 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Corvallis Waldorf School, 3855 NE Highway 20. Basic beekeeping information will be presented, including bee biology, required equipment and an overview of the beekeeper’s year. Sunday will have hands-on bee equipment in a socially distanced, covered outdoor location. Equipment will be displayed and basic tasks will be demonstrated. The class will not work with live bees. Bee School is free to all with a paid family membership ($25). Registration: info@lbba.us.

Legislative update, 9:30 a.m., online. The League of Women Voters of Corvallis and NAACP Corvallis-Albany will present this update on what is happening in the 2022 Legislative Session, and where you can ask questions of your elected leaders. The following leaders have been invited: Sen. Sara Gelser Blouin, Rep. Dan Rayfield, Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis and Rep. Anna Scharf. Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87080801347?pwd=SUpMNzBUQXZJUytDWnAycmhaakxxUT09, meeting ID 870 8080 1347, passcode LWV.

Corvallis Youth Symphony Association Classical Cabaret: “A Disney Adventure!,” 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way. CYSA’s annual fundraising gala features a concert of Disney classics, followed by a party. Ticket includes admission to the concert and entrance to the after-party in an outdoor tent with live music by Birch Pereira and the Gin Joints, food, a photo booth, outdoor games and raffle prizes. Tickets: 4:00 show, $25 adults, $15 K-12; 7:30 show, $30 adults, $20 K-12; call 541-766-4903. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 72 hours of concert required; masks must be worn.

SUNDAY

The Corvallis-OSU Piano International Steinway Series presents South Korean pianist Yeol Eum Son, 4 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Yeol Eum Son’s interpretations and performances have caught the attention of audiences worldwide. The program will include Baldassare’s Harpsichord Sonata No. 5 in C major, T. 27; Mendelssohn’s Piano Sonata in G minor, Op. 1-105; Prokofiev’s Piano Sonata No. 3 in A minor, Op. 28; and Ravel’s Sonatine, Kapustin Piano Sonata No. 2, Op. 54. Tickets: $25. Information: 541-908-2352 or mickeybernhardt@windermere.com.

THURSDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Michael Moore, founder of Na Hoaloha Ekolu, and Kawika Freitas will present “The Art of the Lu’au.” The speakers will describe the origins and practice of the lu’au, the iconic Hawaiian experience, using the traditional celebration as an introduction to Hawaiian culture and traditions. Participants will learn about the essential components: aloha and ho’okipa (hospitality); hula, both kahiko (ancient) and auana (modern); and food, centering on kalo (taro), which is part of the creation mythology; and even kapu (forbidden) foods. Registration: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.

Items for this calendar are pulled from the user-generated calendar that runs on our websites.

