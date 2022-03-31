Things to do between March 31 and April 2 in the mid-Willamette Valley

THURSDAY

U.S. Senate Republican candidate forum, 6 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Candidates attending are Chris Christensen, Robert Fleming, Darin Harbick, Sam Palmer, JoRae Perkins and Ibrahim Taber. Questions will be taken at the door. Julia Wegner will moderate.

FRIDAY

Acoustic show by the Diverseified Band, 3 to 7 p.m., Margin Coffee, 206 Second Ave. SW, Albany. Rock, jazz, electric violin and new original material.

Live music by Back Again, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 NW Broadalbin St. A mixture of classic rock, pop and adult contemporary with vocal harmonies. Open to the public; no cover for nonmembers.

SATURDAY

Tag sale fundraiser, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. New-in-box toys, play tables, skis and sports equipment, jewelry, musical instruments, children's bicycles, housewares, games, puzzles, furniture, books and more. Information: 541-766-8313.

Corvallis-OSU Piano International presents jazz pianist Aaron Diehl in concert, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. An evening of ragtime, Harlem stride and early jazz. Tickets: $25 at 541-908-2352.

Items for this calendar are pulled from the user-generated calendar that runs on our websites. For further information, write to jane.stoltz@lee.net.

