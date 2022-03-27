Things to do between March 27 and April 2 in the mid-Willamette Valley

MONDAY

Benton County Republican Women, 11:30 a.m., New China Buffet, 1720 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Lunch at 11:30, followed by speakers at noon. Benton County Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall will talk about home and car safety, and the proposed new jail and taxes. John Sarna, a director for Linn-Benton Community College, will talk about LBCC’s bond measure. Information: 541-745-5374.

"Stories for a Changing World with Author and Activist Rivera Sun," 6:30 p.m., Zoom. The Coast and Corvallis chapters of Willamette Writers will present Sun, a speculative fiction writer. Information: 530-640-2459.

TUESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. The Rev. Jill McAllister of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis will present "Practicing for a Change." Change is inevitable, constant, a part of every life and every society. It is possible to become skillful at change — at making necessary changes and adapting to changes that come our way, whether or not we welcome them. Wisdom traditions and teachers have offered lessons for millennia. It's never too late to learn. Registration: 541-737-9405.

"American Strings: An Evening with Taj Mahal," 5 p.m., online. Bob Santelli of Oregon State University will host an evening of conversation and live performance with an international music legend. His honors include a Grammy, Blues Hall of Fame membership and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association. Free and open to all. Registration: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

Live music by Teenage Halloween, Postrich Bear and Skeleton Boy, 7 p.m., Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. Queer power pop ensemble from New York City.

WEDNESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Dave Eckert of the Marys Peak Alliance will present "Marys Peak: Our Iconic Treasure at a Tipping Point." Registration: 541-737-9405.

THURSDAY

U.S. Senate Republican candidate forum, 6 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Candidates attending are Chris Christensen, Robert Fleming, Darin Harbick, Sam Palmer, JoRae Perkins and Ibrahim Taber. Questions will be taken at the door. Julia Wegner will moderate.

SATURDAY

Tag sale fundraiser, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. New-in-box toys, play tables, skis and sports equipment, jewelry, musical instruments, children's bicycles, housewares, games, puzzles, furniture, books and more. Information: 541-766-8313.

Corvallis-OSU Piano International presents jazz pianist Aaron Diehl in concert, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. Journey back to the first half of the 20th century for an evening of ragtime, Harlem stride and early jazz. Tickets: $25 at 541-908-2352.

Items for this calendar are pulled from the user-generated calendar that runs on our websites. For further information, write to jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0