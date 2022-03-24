Things to do between March 24 and 29 in the mid-Willamette Valley

THURSDAY

Oceanography in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Oceanography is the solo project of singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Brian Kelly.

Live music by North by North, 8 p.m., Bombs Away Cafe, 2527 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Garage/pop duo.

SATURDAY

Pigs on the Wing in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. This Pink Floyd tribute band will perform the album "Wish You Were Here," followed by a second set of Roger Waters-era Floyd songs.

MONDAY

Benton County Republican Women, 11:30 a.m., New China Buffet, 1720 NW Ninth St., Corvallis.Lunch at 11:30, followed by speakers at noon. Benton County Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall will talk about home and car safety, and the proposed new jail and taxes. John Sarna, a director for Linn-Benton Community College, will talk about LBCC’s bond measure. Information: 541-745-5374.

"Stories for a Changing World with Author and Activist Rivera Sun," 6:30 p.m., Zoom. The Coast and Corvallis chapters of Willamette Writers will present Sun, a speculative fiction writer. Information: 530-640-2459.

TUESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. The Rev. Jill McAllister of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis will present "Practicing for a Change." Change is inevitable, constant, a part of every life and every society. It is possible to become skillful at change — at making necessary changes and adapting to changes that come our way, whether or not we welcome them. Wisdom traditions and teachers have offered lessons for millennia. It's never too late to learn. Registration: 541-737-9405.

"American Strings: An Evening with Taj Mahal," 5 p.m., online. Bob Santelli of Oregon State University will host an evening of conversation and live performance with an international music legend. His honors include a Grammy, Blues Hall of Fame membership and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association. Free and open to all. Registration: erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

Items for this calendar are pulled from the user-generated calendar that runs on our websites. For further information, write to jane.stoltz@lee.net.

