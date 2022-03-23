Things to do between March 23 and 28 in the mid-Willamette Valley

WEDNESDAY

Oregon State University Beavers vs. Seattle University Redhawks baseball, 3:05 p.m., Goss Stadium at Coleman Field, 430 SW Langton Place, Corvallis.

THURSDAY

Oceanography in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Oceanography is the solo project of singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Brian Kelly.

Live music by North by North, 8 p.m., Bombs Away Cafe, 2527 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Garage/pop duo.

SATURDAY

Pigs on the Wing in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. This Pink Floyd tribute band will perform the album "Wish You Were Here," followed by a second set of Roger Waters-era Floyd songs.

MONDAY

Benton County Republican Women, 11:30 a.m., New China Buffet, 1720 NW Ninth St., Corvallis.Lunch at 11:30, followed by speakers at noon. Benton County Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall will talk about home and car safety, and the proposed new jail and taxes. John Sarna, a director for Linn-Benton Community College, will talk about LBCC’s bond measure. Information: 541-745-5374.

"Stories for a Changing World with Author and Activist Rivera Sun," 6:30 p.m., Zoom. The Coast and Corvallis chapters of Willamette Writers will present Sun, a speculative fiction writer. Information: 530-640-2459.

