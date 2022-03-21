Things to do between March 21 and 27 in the mid-Willamette Valley

WEDNESDAY

Oregon State University Beavers vs. Seattle University Redhawks baseball, 3:05 p.m., Goss Stadium at Coleman Field, 430 SW Langton Place, Corvallis.

THURSDAY

Oceanography in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Oceanography is the solo project of singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Brian Kelly.

Live music by North by North, 8 p.m., Bombs Away Cafe, 2527 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Garage/pop duo.

SATURDAY

Pigs on the Wing in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. This Pink Floyd tribute band will perform the album "Wish You Were Here," followed by a second set of Roger Waters-era Floyd songs.

