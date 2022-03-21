 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Things to do between March 21 and 27 in the mid-Willamette Valley

Pigs on the Wing (copy)

Portland Pink Floyd tribute band Pigs on the Wing will perform "Wish You Were Here" in its entirety Saturday night at the Whiteside Theatre in Corvallis. 

 Contributed photo

WEDNESDAY

Oregon State University Beavers vs. Seattle University Redhawks baseball, 3:05 p.m., Goss Stadium at Coleman Field, 430 SW Langton Place, Corvallis.

THURSDAY

Oceanography in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Oceanography is the solo project of singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Brian Kelly.

Live music by North by North, 8 p.m., Bombs Away Cafe, 2527 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Garage/pop duo.

SATURDAY

Pigs on the Wing in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. This Pink Floyd tribute band will perform the album "Wish You Were Here," followed by a second set of Roger Waters-era Floyd songs. 

Items for this calendar are pulled from the user-generated calendar that runs on our websites. For further information, write to jane.stoltz@lee.net.

