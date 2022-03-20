 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Things to do between March 20 and 26 in the mid-Willamette Valley

SUNDAY

Oregon State University Beavers vs. Arizona State University Sun Devils baseball, 1:05 p.m., Goss Stadium at Coleman Field, 430 SW Langton Place, Corvallis.

WEDNESDAY

Oregon State University Beavers vs. Seattle University Redhawks baseball, 3:05 p.m., Goss Stadium at Coleman Field, 430 SW Langton Place, Corvallis.

THURSDAY

Oceanography in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Oceanography is the solo project of singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Brian Kelly.

Live music by North by North, 8 p.m., Bombs Away Cafe, 2527 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Garage/pop duo.

SATURDAY

Pigs on the Wing in concert, 7 p.m. Saturday, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. This Pink Floyd tribute band will perform the album "Wish You Were Here," followed by a second set of Roger Waters-era Floyd songs. 

Items for this calendar are pulled from the user-generated calendar that runs on our websites. For further information, write to jane.stoltz@lee.net.

