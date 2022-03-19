Things to do between March 19 and 25 in the mid-Willamette Valley

SATURDAY

Linn County Flea Market, early shopping 8 to 9 a.m., $6; general admission 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., $2; Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. The county’s largest indoor flea market, with 80-plus vendors selling antiques, collectibles, vintage and one-of-a-kind items. Shopping supports nonprofit agencies including Friends of the Lebanon Public Library, the Historic Carousel and Museum of Albany, Green Acres Farm Sanctuary, Keitha's Kittie Rescue and Furniture Share. Fun activities include Party Perfection and special guest Caesar the No Drama Llama onsite from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Information: 541-619-5708 or josefine.fleetwood@linncountyfleamarket.com.

Friends of the Lebanon Public Library Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Sale features hundreds of new arrivals, the refreshed bookstore, special editions and sets of books and DVDs, Blind Date books, carved vintage book art and more. The Friends are also participating in the Linn County Flea Market at the Linn County Fairgrounds on the same day. Proceeds from both sales will support reading and arts programs at the library. Cash or checks only. Information: 541-730-3602 or friendslebanonorlibrary@gmail.com.

Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers’ Association annual State Fiddle Contest, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Lebanon Mennonite Church, 2100 S. Second St. The morning schedule includes Adults, Seniors, Young Adults, Senior Senior, Junior Juniors and Juniors. After a lunch break, you’ll see the Small Frys, Seniors, Senior Seniors, Junior Juniors and Adults. After the dinner break, there will be an onstage jam with many of the contestants, followed by the championship rounds. Come enjoy fiddle music and support the musicians in their competitions. Attendance is by donation, with a suggested donation of $5. Information: 503-701-1578.

SUNDAY

Oregon State University Beavers vs. Arizona State University Sun Devils baseball, 1:05 p.m., Goss Stadium at Coleman Field, 430 SW Langton Place, Corvallis.

WEDNESDAY

Oregon State University Beavers vs. Seattle University Redhawks baseball, 3:05 p.m., Goss Stadium at Coleman Field, 430 SW Langton Place, Corvallis.

THURSDAY

Oceanography in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Oceanography is the solo project of singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Brian Kelly.

Live music by North by North, 8 p.m., Bombs Away Cafe, 2527 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Garage/pop duo.

Items for this calendar are pulled from the user-generated calendar that runs on our websites. For further information, write to jane.stoltz@lee.net.

