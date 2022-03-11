Things to do between March 11 and 17 in the mid-Willamette Valley

FRIDAY

“Let’s Talk about Stigma Associated with Substance Use Disorders,” 9 a.m., online. Join partners of the Bridges to Recovery grant for this virtual summit featuring speakers who are experts in their field and are working at the front lines of prevention, treatment and recovery. Their personal and professional experience gives them an intimate understanding of what it means to face stigma, and they will share their expertise to help understand stigma and how to combat it in work and communities through various innovative methods. Registration: rhazelton@samhealth.org.

SATURDAY

All-ages punk and noise show, 7 p.m., Willow Room, Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Introspective queer screamo by Eugene-based band Kylo Ren, aggressive post-punk hardcore by Corvallis band Flexing, and ambient noise witch music by Corvallis band St. Juliana. Presented by Bitter Half Booking; sponsored by Razorcakes. Donations of $7 to $10 via cash and Venmo will be accepted to benefit Jackson Street Youth Services; no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Safer space; no drugs or alcohol. Proof of vaccination and N95, KN95 or surgical masks required.

TUESDAY

“Illuminating: Funeral Trends of the Past, Present and Future,” noon, online. Hear the fascinating history of the funeral industry and how funerals have evolved over time. From aqua cremations to terramation, learn about the current trends in eco-friendly burials and other distinctive ways to celebrate the life of your loved one. Registration: 541-757-9616 or outreach@luminahospice.org.

THURSDAY

“Computer Security and Privacy,” noon, online. Learn about threat modeling, encryption, malware, private browsing and searching, secure passwords and more in this librarian-led workshop. Free registration: https://bit.ly/cbcplprivacysecurity.

