Things to do between March 1 and March 5 in the mid-Willamette Valley (copy)

TUESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Afua Nyarko, assistant professor of biochemistry/biophysics at Oregon State University, presents "A Dynamic Liaison: Unique Features of IDP Complexes." The discovery of intrinsically disordered proteins — proteins lacking defined three-dimensional structures as components of regulatory complexes — has challenged the paradigm that protein functions require defined 3D structures. Registration: 541-737-9405.

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Meredith Petit, director of the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department, presents "Rec Review: How Parks and Recreation Enhances Quality of Life." Overview of the department, including operations, services, opportunities, current and upcoming projects, pandemic-related adjustments to providing services, and goals and priorities. Registration: 541-737-9405.

Graphic Novel Club meeting, 6 p.m., online. Discussing “Why I Hate Saturn and the Cowboy Wally Show” by Kyle Baker. New members welcome. Email askalibrarian@corvallisoregon.gov for a link to join. Copies of the month’s book selection are available to check out from the second-floor reference desk.

WEDNESDAY

“Poetry for the Rest of Us: How to Do Anything Better,” 4:30 p.m., online. Corvallis poet Peggy Perdue will give a live reading and lead discussion of her recently published poem “How to Do Anything Better," which can be read ahead of time in Abandoned Mine’s inaugural issue at abandonedmine.org. Registration: peggyperduepoetry.com.

THURSDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Harold McAlister, professor emeritus at Georgia State University, will present “Seeing the Unseen: An Intersection of Art and Astronomy.” Science is usually viewed as the domain of weird laws and abstruse mathematics. But for many, a picture is worth a thousand words — or reams of numbers. McAlister will describe the people and stories of a century of efforts to develop ways to reveal the size and structure of stars. Registration: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.

SATURDAY

Linn-Benton Beekeepers Association Bee School, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday on Zoom and 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Corvallis Waldorf School, 3855 NE Highway 20. Basic beekeeping information will be presented, including bee biology, required equipment and an overview of the beekeeper’s year. Sunday will have hands-on bee equipment in a socially distanced, covered outdoor location. Equipment will be displayed and basic tasks will be demonstrated. The class will not work with live bees. Bee School is free to all with a paid family membership ($25). Registration: info@lbba.us.

Corvallis Youth Symphony Association Classical Cabaret: “A Disney Adventure!,” 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way. CYSA’s annual fundraising gala features a concert of Disney classics, followed by a party. Ticket includes admission to the concert and entrance to the after-party in an outdoor tent with live music by Birch Pereira and the Gin Joints, food, a photo booth, outdoor games and raffle prizes. Tickets: 4:00 show, $25 adults, $15 K-12; 7:30 show, $30 adults, $20 K-12; call 541-766-4903. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 72 hours of concert required; masks must be worn.

Items for this calendar are pulled from the user-generated calendar that runs on our websites. For further information, write to jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0