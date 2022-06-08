Things to do between June 8 and 14 in the mid-Willamette Valley

WEDNESDAY

"History Bites," noon, Albany Regional Museum, 136 SE Lyon St. S. View the first public showing of "Lost Films of the U.S. Bureau of Mines," presented by local researcher Tai Stith. This is a set of 16mm films from 1956 to 1975 that the museum recently digitized. This is the first time many of these films will have been publicly viewed in decades. Stith is the author of "Science, Submarines and Secrets: The Incredible Early Years of the Albany Research Center." No charge for this event; donations encouraged. Light refreshments available.

SATURDAY

Willamette Valley Symphony concert, 7 p.m., performing arts center, West Albany High School, 2100 SW Elm St. The symphony will perform Brahm's Symphony No. 2, along with other pieces. Tickets are $20/adults; $18/seniors; free for youth under age 18. An adult who brings a youth under 18 gets in free as well. Information: lefton4@comcast.net or 541-754-9429.

SUNDAY

The Eugene Gay Men's Chorus presents "Renewal," 4:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. This is a concert about renewing our spirits and reclaiming our voices with music designed to touch the heart. The chorus will share songs that reflect our collective journeys through depression and grief, toward healing, community, hope and love. Tickets: $10 and $15 at https://tickets.chorusconnection.com/egmc/events/457.

Willamette Valley Symphony concert, 4:30 p.m., Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. The symphony will perform Brahm's Symphony No. 2, along with the high-spirited “L’italiana in Algeri Overture” by Rossini and “Polovstian Dances” by Borodin. A pre-concert talk describing the program is set for 3:30. Tickets are $20/adults; $18/seniors; free for youth under age 18; an adult who brings a youth under 18 gets in free as well. Tickets are available at https://go.evvnt.com/1180334-0. The symphony asks that audience members be vaccinated and wear a mask. Information: lefton4@comcast.net or 541-754-9429.

MONDAY

Tap Talks presentation, 5 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. At 5 p.m.: Participate in a writing session hosted by Penny Rosenberg, editor of the Corvallis Gazette-Times, Albany Democrat-Herald and Lebanon Express, with information sheets and other resources for writing powerful letters. At 6 p.m.: Tap Talks presentation, "Intersectional Environmentalism: The Key to Fighting Racism and Climate Change." Using her work with the Washington State Environmental Justice Task Force and as executive director of 500 Women Scientists, Emily Pinckney will discuss how to collaborate with members of underserved communities in the creation of equitable agency practices, legislation and lived experiences. The presentation will be live-streamed on Instagram at 500womenscientists_corvallis. With each purchase of food and drink from Common Fields, Kalamata Bistro and Black Forest Kitchen, 10% of the day's sales will be donated to 500 Women Scientists Ukraine and Poland as part of an all-day dine-out fundraiser.

