Things to do between June 6 and 12 in the mid-Willamette Valley

TUESDAY

"Community Movie Night with Ygal Kaufman: Science Fiction Extravaganza," 6:15 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Newsreels, cartoons and other ephemera will begin at 6:15, followed by "The Indestructible Man" (1956), starring Lon Chaney Jr., at 7 p.m. Free ice cream. Admission: $10, credited toward food at the snack bar.

Concert by True Life Trio, 8 p.m., Troubadour Music Center, 521 SW Second St., Corvallis. On tour from the Bay Area, the trio's music takes listeners on a journey through Ukraine, Bulgaria and Louisiana, showcasing the diversity of vocally driven folk music. Cost: $15.

WEDNESDAY

"History Bites," noon, Albany Regional Museum, 136 SE Lyon St. S. View the first public showing of "Lost Films of the U.S. Bureau of Mines," presented by local researcher Tai Stith. This is a set of 16mm films from 1956 to 1975 that the museum recently digitized. This is the first time many of these films will have been publicly viewed in decades. Stith is the author of "Science, Submarines and Secrets: The Incredible Early Years of the Albany Research Center." No charge for this event; donations encouraged. Light refreshments available.

SATURDAY

Willamette Valley Symphony concert, 7 p.m., performing arts center, West Albany High School, 2100 SW Elm St. The symphony will perform Brahm's Symphony No. 2, along with other pieces. Tickets are $20/adults; $18/seniors; free for youth under age 18. An adult who brings a youth under 18 gets in free as well. This concert is sponsored by a grant from the Pacific Power Foundation. Information: lefton4@comcast.net or 541-754-9429.

SUNDAY

The Eugene Gay Men's Chorus presents "Renewal," 4:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. This is a concert about renewing our spirits and reclaiming our voices with music designed to touch the heart. The chorus will share songs that reflect our collective journeys through depression and grief, toward healing, community, hope and love. Tickets: $10 and $15 at https://tickets.chorusconnection.com/egmc/events/457.

