Things to do between June 4 and 10 in the mid-Willamette Valley

SATURDAY

"Bees and Trees," 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Willamette Community and Grange Hall, 27555 Grange Hall Road, Corvallis. Free, family-friendly fundraiser. Learn about bees and how we can help them by planting trees and other plants. Displays, children's activities, flower starts and bouquets for donation, music, tours of the hall, more. Honeybee apiculturist: Learn about honeybees, honey for sale. Native bee specialist: Learn about wild bees. Arborist: Learn about planting trees. Displays, treats, music, outdoor activities and games, music. Information: 541-609-8335 or willamettegrange@gmail.com.

Self-guided tour, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Luckiamute Landing State Natural Area, Buena Vista Road NW, Albany. Learn about habitat restoration, native plants and birds, and more. Take a walk along the North Unit loop trail for an interactive, self-guided tour of this unique part of the Oregon State Park system. The tour will include three hosted learning stations where participants can get an overview of the restoration work at LSNA (including 158,000 native trees and shrubs planted last January). There will also be three stations that include information about Kalapuya history, the importance of wetlands, and native pollinators. Information: https://www.luckiamutelwc.org/lsna-self-guided-tour.html.

Oregon State University Chamber Choir presents "The President's Concert," 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Directed by Steven Zielke, the annual event is the final performance of OSU's Chamber Choir. The concert is named in honor of former OSU President Ed Ray and his late wife, Beth Ray, to honor them for choral scholarships they established. The scholarships, awarded to section leaders for the following year, are presented each year at this concert. The concert will feature a recent work by the young innovative African-American composer, Joel Thompson, most known for his work "Seven Last Words of the Unarmed." “Hold Fast to Dreams” combines two Langston Hughes works dealing with the dreams and aspirations of freedom, two poems that likely influenced Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous lines in his speech “I Have a Dream.” These two poems, one written early in Hughes’ life and one composed almost 30 years later, when combined in a single composition provide the listener with the conflict inherent in striving to reach that ideal.

TUESDAY

"Community Movie Night with Ygal Kaufman: Science Fiction Extravaganza," 6:15 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Newsreels, cartoons and other ephemera will begin at 6:15, followed by "The Indestructible Man" (1956), starring Lon Chaney Jr., at 7 p.m. Free ice cream. Admission: $10, credited toward food at the snack bar.

Concert by True Life Trio, 8 p.m., Troubadour Music Center, 521 SW Second St., Corvallis. On tour from the Bay Area, the trio's music takes listeners on a journey through Ukraine, Bulgaria and Louisiana, showcasing the diversity of vocally driven folk music. Cost: $15.

WEDNESDAY

"History Bites," noon, Albany Regional Museum, 136 SE Lyon St. S. View the first public showing of "Lost Films of the U.S. Bureau of Mines," presented by local researcher Tai Stith. This is a set of 16mm films from 1956 to 1975 that the museum recently digitized. This is the first time many of these films will have been publicly viewed in decades. Stith is the author of "Science, Submarines and Secrets: The Incredible Early Years of the Albany Research Center. No charge for this event; donations encouraged. Light refreshments available.

Items for this calendar are pulled from the user-generated calendar that runs on our websites. For further information, write to jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0