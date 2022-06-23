Things to do between June 23 and 29 in the mid-Willamette Valley

FRIDAY

Friends of the Albany Public Library Book Sale, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, meeting room, library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. The sale will feature thousands of gently used books in a variety of genres, including hardback and paperback fiction, nonfiction, mysteries, children’s books, science fiction, Westerns, cookbooks, gardening, biographies, sports, hobbies/crafts, religion and history, all arranged by subject. Also, there is a huge selection of CDs, DVDs and talking books. Most books are priced 50 cents to $3. Credit and debit cards accepted. All proceeds support library programs. For information or to volunteer to help, write folalbanyor@gmail.com .

MONDAY

Writing workshop, 6:30 p.m., Thompson Shelter, Avery Park and Natural Area, Southwest Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. C. Lill Ahrens will present “The Tighty Writey Game: Polishing as Wordplay.” Learn to tighten your writing through a fun exercise. Early drafts can be wordy, but final drafts need to be polished, that is, tight. But many writers avoid tightening, assuming it’s laborious, fearing it will dull the freshness, flatten the emotional impact, destroy their voice. Not true. Tight writing is what successful authors have in common. Tight writing is strong writing. The presentation will include group participation to tighten wordy examples; the step-by-step rules of Ahrens’ Tighty Writey Game; time to practice the game on your own writing; and the opportunity to read aloud from your before-and-after drafts. Bring writing supplies and a short writing project, double-spaced, for the tightening activity. Ahrens is an award-winning published author, writers’ conference presenter, member of the Calyx Journal editorial collective, retired editorial consultant, and creator/instructor of The Writers’ Ready Room Online, a guided critique class. A pre-presentation picnic will begin at 6 p.m. Bring your own food (no potluck and no alcohol). Information: 206-446-0614 or JenniferDMunro@willamettewriters.org.