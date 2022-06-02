Things to do between June 2 and 8 in the mid-Willamette Valley

THURSDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Peter Betjemann and Patricia Valian Reser will present "OSU Arts and Education Complex: Programming and Prospects in the First Five Years." ALL has previously prevented classes about the architectural vision and the physical construction of Oregon State University's Arts and Education Complex. This talk takes the next step, addressing the programming vision for the complex's first five years. Discussion will include the strategic plan, initial staffing and creation of programming meant both to serve the local community and locate the complex within the Oregon and national arts ecosystems. ALL invites nonmembers to attend one or two classes at no charge to see if they are interested in becoming members. Email admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org if interested.

University Theatre presents Spring One-Act Festival, 7:30 p.m. June 2 through 5, Withycombe Hall, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. The event showcases the work of Oregon State University Theatre student directors and designers. Directed by Abrianna Aydee, Keegan Dittmer, Noah Fox, Tess Juarez and Dmitri Rose. Tickets: https://oregonstatecla.universitytickets.com.

FRIDAY

Library After Hours for Adults: Game Night!, 5:15 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Play a variety of board games, video games and lawn games (indoors!). Get crafty and make a personalized game piece or a playing-card magnet. For adults age 18 and over. Refreshments provided. Information: 541-766-6702 or askalibrarian@corvallisoregon.gov.

SATURDAY

"Bees and Trees," 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Willamette Community and Grange Hall, 27555 Grange Hall Road, Corvallis. Free, family-friendly fundraiser. Learn about bees and how we can help them by planting trees and other plants. Displays, children's activities, flower starts and bouquets for donation, music, tours of the hall, more. Honeybee apiculturist: Learn about honeybees, honey for sale. Native bee specialist: Learn about wild bees. Arborist: Learn about planting trees. Displays, treats, music, outdoor activities and games, music. Information: 541-609-8335 or willamettegrange@gmail.com.

Self-guided tour, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Luckiamute Landing State Natural Area, Buena Vista Road NW, Albany. Learn about habitat restoration, native plants and birds, and more. Take a walk along the North Unit loop trail for an interactive, self-guided tour of this unique part of the Oregon State Park system. The tour will include three hosted learning stations where participants can get an overview of the restoration work at LSNA (including 158,000 native trees and shrubs planted last January). There will also be three stations that include information about Kalapuya history, the importance of wetlands, and native pollinators. Information: https://www.luckiamutelwc.org/lsna-self-guided-tour.html.

Oregon State University Chamber Choir presents "The President's Concert," 7:30 p.m., 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Directed by Steven Zielke, the annual event is the final performance of OSU's Chamber Choir. The concert is named in honor of former OSU President Ed Ray and his late wife, Beth Ray, to honor them for choral scholarships they established. The scholarships, awarded to section leaders for the following year, are presented each year at this concert. The concert will feature a recent work by the young innovative African-American composer, Joel Thompson, most known for his work "Seven Last Words of the Unarmed." “Hold Fast to Dreams” combines two Langston Hughes works dealing with the dreams and aspirations of freedom, two poems that likely influenced Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous lines in his speech “I Have a Dream.” These two poems, one written early in Hughes’ life and one composed almost 30 years later, when combined in a single composition provide the listener with the conflict inherent in striving to reach that ideal.

