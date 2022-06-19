Things to do between June 19 and 25 in the mid-Willamette Valley

TUESDAY

"Illuminating: Advance Care Planning," noon, online. Learn how to start the conversation with your loved ones about your end-of-life wishes, which forms are necessary and right for you, and what do to with your estate and financials. No cost. Registration: 541-757-9616 or outreach@luminahospice.org.

Corvallis Community Band Concert in the Park, 7:30 p.m., gazebo, Central Park, 101 SW Eighth St. The band will perform its first weekly Tuesday evening performance in the Concerts in the Park Series, which will run through Aug. 30. For the first concert, artistic director Jim Martinez will conduct a concert with the theme "The Best of Broadway." The band will rehearse beginning at 6:30 and the approximately hourlong concert will begin at 7:30. Free. No seats are provided, so bring a low-backed chair or blanket, and dress for the weather. Information: 541-740-7882 or drhnk@comcast.net.

WEDNESDAY

Headstone rehabilitation workshop, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Riverside Cemetery, Southwest Seventh Avenue, Albany. Free workshop featuring Jon Appell of Atlas Preservation. Interactive workshop detailing many aspects of monument restoration. Free and open to all. Information: 541-926-7343 or rpdodson@comcast.net.

FRIDAY

Friends of the Albany Public Library Book Sale, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, meeting room, library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. The sale will feature thousands of gently used books in a variety of genres, including hardback and paperback fiction, nonfiction, mysteries, children’s books, science fiction, Westerns, cookbooks, gardening, biographies, sports, hobbies/crafts, religion and history, all arranged by subject. Also, there is a huge selection of CDs, DVDs and talking books. Most books are priced 50 cents to $3. Credit and debit cards accepted. All proceeds support library programs. For information or to volunteer to help, write folalbanyor@gmail.com.

