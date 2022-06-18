Things to do between June 18 and 24 in the mid-Willamette Valley

SATURDAY

Pioneer Picnic, through Sunday, Brownsville. Saturday events: Wagon Train Breakfast, 7 to 9 a.m., Pavilion; Pioneer Picture Gallery open, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Grand Parade, 10 a.m.; kitchen serves chicken barbecue meal, 11 a.m., pavilion; flower show, noon to 7 p.m., log cabin; Quilts of Valor show, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Community Arts Building; horseshoe tournament, noon, horseshoe pits; music by the One More Time Band, noon, stage; food, arts and crafts, noon to 7:30 p.m., Pioneer Park; Brownsville Public Library’s Summer Reading Program presents “Read Beyond the Beaten Path,” featuring RedYarn, 1 p.m., stage; cornhole tournament, 1 p.m., Pioneer Park; square dance, 1 to 4 p.m., dance hall; pie-eating contest, 2 p.m., stage; Quilts of Valor presentation, 3:45 p.m., stage; all-ages talent show, 7 p.m., stage; Backwood Beavs, country dance demo and dance for everyone, 7 p.m., stage. Information: 541-602-0945 or debiewyne@gmail.com.

Lebanon Area Habitat for Humanity home goods one-day pop-up store, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lebanon First United Methodist Church, 1890 S. Second St. Truckloads of store donations for sale. Benefits the affiliate’s upcoming home build, ongoing Home Repair and Preservation Program, and ReStore capital campaign.

Friends of the Lebanon Public Library Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Most books 50 cents to $2 each. Sale features a select inventory of books, special editions and sets of books and DVDs, Blind Date books, carved vintage book art, book-themed gifts and more. Proceeds support reading and arts programs at the library. Credit/debit cards and contactless payments now available on purchases $5 and over. Information: 541-730-3602 or friendslebanonorlibrary@gmail.com.

Summer Bazaar, noon to 5 p.m., Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center, 2638 NW Jackson Ave. Shop CMLC's collection of international décor, textiles, accessories, vintage/collectibles and more. Enjoy light refreshments and community. All proceeds go toward supporting CMLC.

North Central Park historic walking tour, 1 p.m.; meet at First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. Enjoy finding the historic gems of the North Central Park neighborhood. If you did not get a chance to go on the tour in May, you have another opportunity. Diverse historic resources and walkability mark this downtown neighborhood tour. See Gothic, Queen Anne, Italianate, Colonial Revival, and Arts and Crafts bungalow homes. The walk begins at the 1909 church, and includes a 1940s courtyard apartment building and Corvallis' first college fraternity house. Your tour guide is Courtney Cloyd. Free registration: Inga.Williams@co.benton.or.us.

Family Fun Night Fundraiser Benefiting Ozzy Brown’s Fight Against Brain Cancer, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 W. First Ave., Albany. Take your family out for a night of local eats, carousel rides, games, raffles, a silent auction, a fire truck showing and character appearances, all for a good cause. For $10 per person, you get dinner, a beverage, unlimited carousel rides and more. Tickets: $10 through Ticketleap.

Live music by Sweet N' Juicy, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission. Information: 971-266-4146 or sweetnjuicymusic@gmail.com.

TUESDAY

"Illuminating: Advance Care Planning," noon, online. Learn how to start the conversation with your loved ones about your end-of-life wishes, which forms are necessary and right for you, and what do to with your estate and financials. No cost. Registration: 541-757-9616 or outreach@luminahospice.org.

