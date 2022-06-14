Things to do between June 14 and 20 in the mid-Willamette Valley

TUESDAY

Flag Day flag rally, 1 to 2 p.m., by the National Guard Armory, 1100 NW Kings Blvd., Corvallis. Sponsored by the Benton County Republican Women. Information: carolynleewebb76@gmail.com.

WEDNESDAY

"The Mindset of Greek Orthodox Christianity," 7 p.m., Zoom. The Very Rev. Stephen Soot, priest of St. Anne Orthodox Church in Corvallis, will compare and contrast Orthodox Christianity with its Western cousins. Sponsored by the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, Corvallis. The Zoom link is https://bit.ly/3mwek3T, meeting ID 864 6905 0085, passcode 683756. Information: gailwellscommunications@comcast.net.

FRIDAY

Pioneer Picnic, Friday through Sunday, Brownsville. Friday events: Pioneer Picture Gallery open, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; kitchen opens, 11 a.m., pavilion; Kiddie Parade, 1 p.m., Main Street; Quilts of Valor show, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Community Arts Building; flower show, 1:30 to 7 p.m., log cabin; food, arts and crafts, activity booths, Pioneer Park; spelling bee, 2 p.m., stage; penny scramble, 3:30 p.m., Family Games Area; opening ceremony, 7 p.m., stage. Information: 541-602-0945 or debiewyne@gmail.com.

SATURDAY

Lebanon Area Habitat for Humanity home goods one-day pop-up store, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lebanon First United Methodist Church, 1890 S. Second St. Truckloads of store donations for sale. Benefits the affiliate’s upcoming home build, ongoing Home Repair and Preservation Program, and ReStore capital campaign.

North Central Park historic walking tour, 1 p.m.; meet at First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. Enjoy finding the historic gems of the North Central Park neighborhood. If you did not get a chance to go on the tour in May, you have another opportunity. Diverse historic resources and walkability mark this downtown neighborhood tour. See Gothic, Queen Anne, Italianate, Colonial Revival, and Arts and Crafts bungalow homes. The walk begins at the 1909 church, and includes a 1940s courtyard apartment building and Corvallis' first college fraternity house. Your tour guide is Courtney Cloyd. Free registration: Inga.Williams@co.benton.or.us.

Items for this calendar are pulled from the user-generated calendar that runs on our websites. For further information, write to jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0