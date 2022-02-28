Things to do between Feb. 28 and March 5 in the mid-Willamette Valley

MONDAY

"It's 2022: Do Black Lives Really Matter?," 6:30 p.m., online. It's February 2022. What has changed in the last two years for Black people at Oregon State University? Panel discussion. Registration: https://beav.es/wx7.

Willamette Writers on the River meeting, 6:30 p.m., online. USA Today bestselling author Russell Nohelty speaks on funding your book with Kickstarter. Registration: https://willamettewriters.org/event/russell-nohelty-fund-your-book-with-kickstarter.

TUESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Afua Nyarko, assistant professor of biochemistry/biophysics at Oregon State University, presents "A Dynamic Liaison: Unique Features of IDP Complexes." The discovery of intrinsically disordered proteins — proteins lacking defined three-dimensional structures as components of regulatory complexes — has challenged the paradigm that protein functions require defined 3D structures. Registration: 541-737-9405.

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Meredith Petit, director of the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department, presents "Rec Review: How Parks and Recreation Enhances Quality of Life." Overview of the department, including operations, services, opportunities, current and upcoming projects, pandemic-related adjustments to providing services, and goals and priorities. Registration: 541-737-9405.

Graphic Novel Club meeting, 6 p.m., online. Discussing “Why I Hate Saturn and the Cowboy Wally Show” by Kyle Baker. New members welcome. Email askalibrarian@corvallisoregon.gov for a link to join. Copies of the month’s book selection are available to check out from the second-floor reference desk.

WEDNESDAY

“Poetry for the Rest of Us: How to Do Anything Better,” 4:30 p.m., online. Corvallis poet Peggy Perdue will give a live reading and lead discussion of her recently published poem “How to Do Anything Better," which can be read ahead of time in Abandoned Mine’s inaugural issue at abandonedmine.org. Registration: peggyperduepoetry.com.

THURSDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Harold McAlister, professor emeritus at Georgia State University, will present “Seeing the Unseen: An Intersection of Art and Astronomy.” Science is usually viewed as the domain of weird laws and abstruse mathematics. But for many, a picture is worth a thousand words — or reams of numbers. McAlister will describe the people and stories of a century of efforts to develop ways to reveal the size and structure of stars, including images and videos that are not just fuzzy points of light. Registration: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.

SATURDAY

Corvallis Youth Symphony Association Classical Cabaret: “A Disney Adventure!,” 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way. CYSA’s annual fundraising gala features a concert of Disney classics, followed by a party. Ticket includes admission to the concert and entrance to the after-party in an outdoor tent with live music by Birch Pereira and the Gin Joints, food, a photo booth, outdoor games and raffle prizes. Tickets: 4:00 show, $25 adults, $15 K-12; 7:30 show, $30 adults, $20 K-12; call 541-766-4903. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 72 hours of concert required; masks must be worn.

