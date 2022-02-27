Things to do between Feb. 28 and March 3 in the mid-Willamette Valley

MONDAY

"It's 2022: Do Black Lives Really Matter?," 6:30 p.m., online. It's February 2022. Looking back on the past two years, what has changed for Black people at Oregon State University? Featured panelists: Nika "Niki" Braxton-Franklin, alcohol and other drug prevention specialist; Terrance Harris, director, Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center; Dwaine Plaza, professor of sociology; Chanale Propst, coordinator for Black/African American mental health and wellness; and Christopher Stout, associate professor of public policy. Registration: https://beav.es/wx7.

Willamette Writers on the River meeting, 6:30 p.m., online. USA Today bestselling author Russell Nohelty will speak on funding your book with Kickstarter. Registration: https://willamettewriters.org/event/russell-nohelty-fund-your-book-with-kickstarter.

TUESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Afua Nyarko, assistant professor of biochemistry/biophysics at Oregon State University, presents "A Dynamic Liaison: Unique Features of IDP Complexes." The discovery of intrinsically disordered proteins — proteins lacking defined three-dimensional structures as components of regulatory complexes — has challenged the paradigm that protein functions require defined 3D structures. How do these “structure-less” proteins assemble into functional complexes? This talk will explore unique features and assembly mechanisms of IDP complexes. Registration: 541-737-9405.

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Meredith Petit, director of the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department, presents "Rec Review: How Parks and Recreation Enhances Quality of Life." Overview of the department, including operations, services, opportunities, current and upcoming projects, pandemic-related adjustments to providing services, and goals and priorities. Registration: 541-737-9405.

Graphic Novel Club meeting, 6 p.m., online. Discussing “Why I Hate Saturn and the Cowboy Wally Show” by Kyle Baker. New members welcome. Sponsored by the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Email askalibrarian@corvallisoregon.gov for a link to join. Copies of the month’s book selection are available to check out from the second-floor reference desk.

WEDNESDAY

“Poetry for the Rest of Us: How to Do Anything Better,” 4:30 p.m., online. Corvallis poet Peggy Perdue will give a live reading and lead discussion of her recently published poem “How to Do Anything Better.” The poem can be read ahead of time in Abandoned Mine’s inaugural issue at abandonedmine.org. Registration: peggyperduepoetry.com.

THURSDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Harold McAlister, professor emeritus at Georgia State University, will present “Seeing the Unseen: An Intersection of Art and Astronomy.” Science is usually viewed as the domain of weird laws and abstruse mathematics. But for many, a picture is worth a thousand words — or reams of numbers. McAlister will describe the people and stories of a century of efforts to develop ways to reveal the size and structure of stars, including images and videos that are not just fuzzy points of light. His program at Mount Wilson Observatory is a recent triumph of this evolving art. Registration: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.

