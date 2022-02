Things to do between Feb. 25 and Feb. 28 in the mid-Willamette Valley (copy)

FRIDAY

Music à la Carte, noon, https://youtu.be/r_em_rc8SYo. Trio Adrato plays at Oregon State University. The trio comprises Victoria Racz, oboe, oboe d’amore, English horn; Dale Tolliver, cello; and Colleen Adent, piano. Repertoire from baroque to contemporary. Free.

Orange & Black Choral and Vocal Scholarship Concert, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Featuring the Oregon State University Chamber Choir, the OSU Vocal Ensemble, and the Meistersingers, directed by Steven Zielke; and Bella Voce, directed by Sandra Babb. In honor of Black History Month, the program will include a selection of music by Black composers. Free. Masks required. Guests must show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test result. Details: https://beav.es/event-attendance.

SATURDAY

"Created, Collected and Curated: ARTrageous ARTful Arts Sale of Visual Delights!," 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Live/Work Flat 415, 415 SW Second St., Corvallis. Browse the arts, crafts and eclectic collections of local arts educator, supporter and promoter Barbara Sobo Gast, revealing a world of personal times and travels spent with artists and crafters. Held in conjunction with the open house of the new "415," one of Corvallis' historic buildings now reopening as Corvallis' first Live/Work flats. In keeping with Oregon's mask mandate in indoor public settings, masks are to be worn. Information: bgast@peak.org.

MONDAY

"It's 2022: Do Black Lives Really Matter?," 6:30 p.m., online. It's February 2022. Looking back on the past two years, what has changed for Black people at Oregon State University? Featured panelists: Nika "Niki" Braxton-Franklin, alcohol and other drug prevention specialist; Terrance Harris, director, Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center; Dwaine Plaza, professor of sociology; Chanale Propst, coordinator for Black/African American mental health and wellness; and Christopher Stout, associate professor of public policy. Registration: https://beav.es/wx7.

Willamette Writers on the River meeting, 6:30 p.m., online. USA Today bestselling author Russell Nohelty will speak on funding your book with Kickstarter. Registration: https://willamettewriters.org/event/russell-nohelty-fund-your-book-with-kickstarter.

TUESDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Afua Nyarko, assistant professor of biochemistry/biophysics at Oregon State University, presents "A Dynamic Liaison: Unique Features of IDP Complexes." The discovery of intrinsically disordered proteins — proteins lacking defined three-dimensional structures as components of regulatory complexes — has challenged the paradigm that protein functions require defined 3D structures. How do these “structure-less” proteins assemble into functional complexes? This talk will explore unique features and assembly mechanisms of IDP complexes. Registration: 541-737-9405.

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Meredith Petit, director of the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department, presents "Rec Review: How Parks and Recreation Enhances Quality of Life." Overview of the department, including operations, services, opportunities, current and upcoming projects, pandemic-related adjustments to providing services, and goals and priorities. Registration: 541-737-9405.

